Anime characters are often known to be incredibly strong and powerful to command, and some take the cake by radiating so much power and presence that it is felt as they farm it through with ease and simplicity. Those characters have that almost mythical aspect of drawing strength and respect and perhaps even fear when they exist.

From heroes whose auras inspire hope to villains whose presence chills the battlefield, these figures leave an indelible mark. Their aura becomes a symbol of their dominance, making them legendary in the eyes of fans and foes alike.

Here are the 10 biggest aura farmer anime characters, ranked from least to most significant.

Guts, Satoru Gojo, and 8 other biggest aura farmer anime characters, ranked

10) Zeref Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Zeref Dragneel as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Zeref Dragneel's aura is dominated by his overpowering darkness and the unhidden fear that everyone seems to have about him. Being the immortal Black Wizard, just the presence of the man could fill hearts with terror and despair as if it was heightened by deathly magic.

His aura speaks of the gigantic power that lies within him, as well as the curse of contradiction that burdens him, turning him into a tragic but scary figure. His dominance without effort makes him one of the biggest aura farmer anime characters.

9) Piccolo (Dragon Ball Z)

Piccolo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo's aura emanates a commanding presence based on his strength of resolve and greatness in strategy. This Namekian warrior and mentor exudes calm intimidation, thus forcing his opponents to reevaluate before taking the fight.

His ki mastery and control over his power level make his presence feel enormous, even when he's holding back. It adds a lot of depth to him in being a protector, having once been this feared enemy, making him one of the biggest aura farmers anime has seen.

8) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka Morow as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka’s aura is a mixture of unpredictability and magnetic charm. His playfulness with evil, combined with great strength and nen mastery, creates a feeling of tension in both allies and enemies as they try to understand what he's up to.

Hisoka's confidence, obsession with finding worthy opponents, and his presence all make things more tense. The intensity of his presence, fueled by his mysterious personality and deadly skills, makes Hisoka one of the biggest aura-farming anime characters.

7) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The aura about Levi lies in his unmatched skill and unflappable calmness under pressure. As the strongest soldier of mankind, his reputation for efficiency and precision in battle creates an aura of awe and respect. His cold, analytical approach contrasts with the fear he instills in Titans and enemies alike.

Even without supernatural powers, the ability of Levi to dominate any battlefield through sheer skill and determination ensures that his presence always feels larger than life, making him one of the biggest aura-farming anime characters.

6) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

The aura exhibited by Meruem is the epitome of confidence and inherent superiority. Being the king of the Chimera Ants, his overwhelming amount of nen makes his presence most stifling to those surrounded by him. Also, his sharp intelligence and cruel nature form another layer to his already intimidating energy.

Despite his development and acquiring feelings of empathy later on, Meruem's aura never diminishes, as his transformation into a complex character only deepens the impact of his existence. His tremendous power and strong presence really cement him as one of the largest aura-farming anime characters.

5) Guts (Berserk)

Guts as seen in anime (Image via GEMBA)

Guts's aura is built from relentless persistence and raw will. His commanding presence on the battlefield is drawn from his iron will and ability with the Dragonslayer sword. Guts's aura is not just about raw strength; it's about sheer grit, facing impossible odds with a fearlessness that inspires allies and intimidates enemies.

The unspoken energy surrounding him, formed by his battles and his refusal to give in, makes Guts one of the biggest aura-farmer anime characters.

4) Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo's aura changes along with his path from an E-rank hunter to a Shadow Monarch. The commanding aura emanates from sheer dominance over his power, which grows exponentially with each victory. The sheer amount of energy that he puts out is indicative of his power over death itself and his shadow army, who stand as testaments to his might.

Jinwoo silently exudes great confidence and brings fear to any enemy with a single glance, which makes the aura he lets out impossible not to notice, making him stand out as one of the major aura-farming anime characters.

3) Shanks (One Piece)

Shanks as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks's aura thrives on subtlety and unshakable resolution. As one of the Four Emperors, his reputation precedes him; his Conqueror's Haki can decimate weaker opponents without him ever lifting a finger. His calmness and gravity to command respect even from powerful figures make his presence bigger than life.

His aura lies in his quiet strength. Shanks does not fight often, but everything he does is full of an unspoken weight, and thus he remains one of the biggest aura-farming anime characters.

2) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo's aura is a striking combination of playful confidence and untouchable power. In being the strongest sorcerer in the world, his dominance in war with the Limitless Technique and Six Eyes brings him an inescapable presence. His energy scares opponents, and his presence makes them helpless when accompanied by charm and a nonchalant attitude, so it is magnetic.

Besides power, Gojo has the confidence that makes even the strongest foes doubt their chances. This blend of strength and charisma makes him one of the biggest aura-farming anime characters.

1) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aizen's aura is characterized by unshakable composure and unmatched intellect. The ability to manipulate others under a cloak of calm dominance is the hallmark of an overwhelming presence.

Even before he transformed into a god-like being, his reiatsu alone paralyzed allies and enemies alike with fear. Aizen's charm, along with his great powers and the mystery around him, makes him one of the strongest aura-farming anime characters.

Final thoughts

Anime characters embody an undeniable presence in the anime world. While it could be Sosuke Aizen's paralyzing reiatsu in Bleach or Satoru Gojo's limitless confidence in Jujutsu Kaisen, it really isn't up for question how the aura of their characters is perfectly demonstrated beyond raw power.

One can see in figures like Shanks from One Piece that they inspire respect just through sheer will, while Guts from Berserk draws awe from his relentless determination. Through awe, respect, or even fear, these anime legends find farming their auras to be an effortless task; they leave their mark on fans and define what it means to stand above the rest.

