10 characters in anime who prefer to dress in black

Anime has always been known for its diverse and unique character designs, with certain characters being distinguished by their preference to dress in black. This article will explore ten characters in anime who prefer to dress in black, delving into their personalities, abilities, and the symbolism behind their choice of clothing.

With a focus on the darker side of anime, these characters each have their own reasons for their attire, often reflecting their personalities or the storylines they are involved in. From protagonists to antagonists and side characters, the following list will introduce you to a variety of fascinating individuals who have chosen to express themselves through the color black.

Tatsumaki, Kirito, and 8 other characters who prefer to dress in black

1) Zeref Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Zeref Dragneel, considered one of the most powerful and evil mages in Fairy Tail, is a complex character with a rich backstory. Despite his centuries-old age, he maintains the appearance of a young man. Zeref's wardrobe is often characterized by high-collared robes and a flowing white toga, but the standout color in his attire is black, which is often paired with contrasting colors such as red, gold, and white.

As Zeref's emotions intensify, his eyes change, reflecting his inner turmoil and enhancing his menacing appearance. His preference for dressing in black highlights the darkness within him and serves as a visual reminder of the power and danger he represents.

2) Saki Hanajima (Fruits Basket)

Saki Hanajima, one of the recurring characters in Fruits Basket, is known for her perceptive and deadpan demeanor. As a psychic with the ability to sense and manipulate people's waves, she had trouble controlling her powers in her youth. Her decision to dress in black clothing began as a means of expressing her guilt over a near-fatal accident involving a bully.

Saki's all-black attire not only symbolizes her guilt but also serves as a shield, helping her maintain a mysterious and intimidating reputation among her peers. This reputation, in turn, allows her to protect her best friend, Tohru Honda, from any harm.

3) Lan Fan (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Lan Fan is a skilled and loyal bodyguard from the Xing Empire's Yao Clan in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, tasked with protecting Prince Ling Yao. She is a fierce fighter with a strong sense of duty, and her black Xingese secret soldier uniform reflects her commitment to her mission. The outfit, consisting of a form-fitting bodysuit and fingerless gloves with spiked protectors, is designed to allow her to move stealthily and efficiently in battle.

After losing her left arm, Lan Fan receives a combat automail replacement, which is also predominantly black. Her choice to dress in black showcases her dedication to her role as a bodyguard and her ability to adapt and persevere despite the challenges she faces.

4) Azami Nakiri (Food Wars!)

Azami Nakiri, the main antagonist of Food Wars!, is known for his obsession with culinary perfection and the harsh treatment of his daughter, Erina. His mostly all-black wardrobe, which consists of a trench coat, vest, undershirt, leather gloves, slacks, and shoes, emphasizes his refined yet cold appearance.

Azami’s severe and unforgiving nature is symbolized by his choice to dress in black. His choice also shows his determination to enforce his vision of culinary excellence upon the world. His wardrobe serves as a visual reminder of the darkness that lies within his character.

5. Tatsumaki (One Punch Man)

Tatsumaki, also known as Tornado of Terror, is a powerful psychic and the second-highest-ranked hero of the Hero Association in One Punch Man. Despite her small stature and youthful appearance, Tatsumaki is a force to be reckoned with, possessing immense psychic abilities and a quick temper. Her outfit consists of a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves, a high collar, and a bold yellow sash accentuating her waist.

Tatsumaki's choice to dress in black not only highlights her confident and intimidating demeanor but also serves as a contrast to her bright green hair and powerful psychic aura. This contrast emphasizes her unique presence and underscores the danger she presents to her enemies.

6) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Tomura Shigaraki's choice to dress in black, defined by a long, disheveled coat and characteristic hand-like accessories, reflects his role as the primary antagonist in My Hero Academia. The chaotic and unsettling nature of his clothing choice mirrors his twisted and destructive goals and his unstable mental state.

The hands that cover his body, especially the one over his face, symbolize his connection to his tragic past and the influence of his mentor, All For One. These hands serve as a constant reminder of the pain he has endured, fueling his hatred for heroes and society and driving his relentless pursuit of chaos and destruction.

7) Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane's gothic lolita attire, prominently featuring her choice to dress in black, reflects her dark and twisted personality and her devotion to Light Yagami, the series' primary antagonist. The black and lace-heavy clothing choice symbolizes her deep attachment to Light, her willingness to go to great lengths for him, and her hidden vindictiveness.

The skull accessories and crosses often found in Misa's outfit are emblematic of the themes of death and darkness present throughout Death Note. Her decision to dress in black further accentuates her role as a secondary antagonist who is just as entangled in the twisted game of life and death as the main characters.

8) Kankuro (Naruto)

Kankuro's unique outfit, characterized by a dark hooded jacket and face paint, emphasizes his role as a skilled puppeteer and shinobi of the Hidden Sand Village in Naruto. His choice to dress in black serves as a visual representation of his mysterious and secretive nature, fitting for someone who operates in the shadows and manipulates puppets in battle.

His attire also highlights the bond he shares with his siblings, Gaara and Temari, as they all wear similar colors and styles, representing their unity as a team. This connection is significant as it shows their growth and development throughout the series, from their initial rivalry with the Hidden Leaf Village to their eventual alliance and friendship.

9) Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito's signature dress in black outfit in Sword Art Online, known as the Black Swordsman, showcases his exceptional skills and status within the game. The dark, sleek design of his clothing represents his agility, stealth, and prowess in combat, enabling him to survive in a virtual world fraught with danger.

The coat's unique design, adorned with silver accents, also symbolizes Kirito's role as a beacon of hope and strength for other players trapped in the game. His attire becomes synonymous with his character as he fights to free himself and others from the confines of virtual reality.

10) Ayato Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ayato Kirishima's dress in black and edgy outfit reflects his aggressive and rebellious personality in the Tokyo Ghoul series. His attire, featuring a long black coat with red accents, signifies his connection to the ghoul world and his position within the powerful and feared organization, Aogiri Tree.

The red accents in his outfit also symbolize his connection to his sister, Touka, and their strained relationship. His attire represents his growth and development as a character, as he evolves from a ruthless and self-centered individual to someone who cares for and protects those he loves.

