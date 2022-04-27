5 Naruto characters who can beat Kankuro (and 5 who never will)

Kankuro in Naruto, a Sunagakure shinobi and the second oldest of the Three Siblings, was initially intimidated by his brother but grew to trust him and his ambition. Eventually, he became one of Gaara's closest and most devoted defenders.

Since Sasori's murder at the hands of Chiyo and Sakura, Kankuro has become the most competent puppeteer in the Naruto universe. Having said that, the shinobi's jutsu has flaws in addition to strengths. This article talks about 5 shinobis Kankuro could easily win against and 5 who would give him a hard time.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 Naruto Characters who will lose to Kankuro

5) Misumi

Misumi was paired against Kankuro during the preliminary rounds of the Chunin Test. He swiftly wrapped himself around Kankuro's torso, locking him in a grip and attempting to crush his neck. Misumi followed through on his threat, but it was soon discovered that the shinobi he had in vice grip was Kankuro's puppet posing as him. Kankuro then commanded his marionette to wrap its limbs around Misumi's torso and strangle him, shattering his bones before he could forfeit. Thus, Kankuro won with ease.

4) Zaku

Zaku underwent unnatural enhancements to improve his abilities. He is fitted with narrow air tubes that run down his arms and emerges in his palms, allowing him to push a mixture of sound as well as air pressure at varying ratios, all commanded by his chakra.

Zaku's ability has a known drawback in that if the air tubes became clogged, the air cannot leave and will instead explode out of the sides of his arms. This can inflict severe blowback which can result in him being destroyed from the inside out. Kankuro can make use of this loophole and emerge victorious.

3) Shizune

Shizune, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shizune is unquestionably a skilled kunoichi as a jonin and Tsunade's pupil. Jiraiya had enough faith in her skills to send her to confront Kabuto Yakushi. The fact that she was given command of the Logistical and Medical department of the Allied Forces adds to her credibility. Though she is Tsunade's closest aide and consequently has an edge in experience, Kankuro is far more volatile, especially with his puppets. It is likely that Shizune's failure would ultimately stem from her inadequate armament.

2) Choji

Naruto @Naruto_Anime_EN Choji is one of my favoirte in Naruto. Choji is one of my favoirte in Naruto. https://t.co/fdkHaYPwCf

Calorie Control is Choji's major power, which enables him to enlarge his size by burning calories. When employing Human Bullet Tank, he may tuck his head in to protect it. He can also combine his Expansion with his armor to become a spike-armed Human Bullet Tank. Choji is a master of strength, ninjutsu, and stamina. He is, however, severely deficient in other areas like hand signals and genjutsu. His colossal stature would also make him an ideal prey for Kankuro and his poison.

1) Sakon and Ukon

Both Sakon and Ukon were adept in taijutsu and had rapid reactions, Sakon more so than Ukon. He was also swift enough to avoid Kiba's Passing Fang at close range. Kankuro, on the other hand, used a puppet show to kill Sakon and Ukon. The slaves of Orochimaru were killed alive, their blood combined draining away from the doll's structure, by preparing lethal swords from all angles and guiding them through the crevices of Ant's wooden body.

5 Naruto Characters who can beat Kankuro

5) Sakura

She undertakes two-and-a-half years of intensive training with Tsunade, determined to transform herself in the face of all the criticism. Others predicted Sakura would definitely outperform Tsunade, which became more obvious when she developed the Hundred Seal's Power, following in the footsteps of her master. Sakura defeated Sasori, a pupeteer who was arguably stronger than Kankuro. Sasori could effortlessly block Kankuro's strike and take him out, but Sakura, with Lady Chiyo's aid, could take Sasori out. So, she can give Kankuro a tough fight.

4) Neji

Neji (image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji had the Byakugan as a Hyuga. While his clan's dojutsu was prevalent, Neji's was known to be particularly formidable. He has an all-round peripheral vision.

Sadly for Kankuro, Neji can easily resist any of his projectiles, including poisons, by focusing his chakra and spinning it into a protective barrier. Kankuro's armament would be depleted before Neji is even finished since he can stand his own for long periods of time.

3) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite Kankuro's best efforts, Kakashi with his Sharingan wins the battle any day. Apart from Edo Tensei, Marrionette's link to the user may be readily broken, and Kakashi might make use of this opportunity to strike his best, given that he never goes all out from the start. He'll have set up the entire battle before Kankuro believes he has a chance, and when he thinks he has Kakashi, he will be proven wrong.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's chakra is strong, and he can easily defeat Kankuro with the invincible force of the Mangekyo Sharingan. Following Itachi's death, Sasuke activated the Mangekyo Sharingan upon coming to grips with the truth. It has the impression of three crossing ellipses due to its design. Sasuke can unleash Amaterasu with either Mangekyo, scorching anything he stares at with midnight embers.

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

With Naruto, the answer is fairly obvious. In a life and death situation, Naruto can easily defeat Kankuro. However, such instances would be rather rare given the strong, deep-rooted bond that Gaara and Naruto share.

Naruto possesses the strongest shadow clone technique, while Kankuro can only employ 3 or 4 puppets at a time. Naruto has perfected Kurama's strength. Not to mention, he also has more experience in dangerous warzones than Kankuro. Naruto can defeat Kankuro without much effort.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee