Aki Akimoto to launch Mechanical Marie manga sequel in April 2025

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, mangaka Aki Akamoto announced the launch of the Mechanical Marie manga sequel, titled Mechanical Marie+ (Kikaijikake no Marie+), via the May issue of Hakusensha's LaLa magazine. Fans of the manga can read the sequel on April 24, 2025, in the June issue of the LaLa magazine.

Ad

The original Mechanical Marie manga series was published by Yen Press from June 2020, to June 2023, amounting to 6 volumes in total. With the sequel announcement, readers can wait in anticipation as the popular romantic comedy unfolds into its next chapters.

All to know about the Mechanical Marie manga series

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned previously, the Mechanical Marie manga series' sequel, Mechanical Marie+, will be released on April 24, 2025. The announcement was made via the mangaka's official X account, featuring cover pages of the manga. The cover page illustration contained two main characters of the series: Marie Evans and Arthur Louis Zetes.

Mangaka Aki Akimoto has confirmed the sequel's availability on Hakushensha's LaLa magazine in the June issue of 2025. The fans were also informed, alongside the sequel announcement, to keep an eye out for any news regarding the anime adaptation.

Ad

The original Mechanical Marie manga series was released on June 24, 2020, by Hakushensha on their LaLa magazine. The romantic comedy series gained a lot of fan following upon its release and throughout the entire duration of its run, ending on June 23, 2023.

The series, written and illustrated by Aki Akimoto, was initially a standalone issue. Later, it was serialized by the same magazine, ending in a total of 6 volumes. Yen Press announced the publishing of the English version of the manga, which also describes the story of the manga as:

Ad

"He was a boy. She was a robot. Well…not really. In all actuality, Marie is completely, totally, 100 percent human, but because her strange new employer seemingly despises humans, the powers-that-be are paying a handsome sum for her to pretend she's the latest and greatest android while protecting said eccentric master from the seemingly endless attempts on his life."

Ad

It adds:

"Which is fine, but they forgot to mention one tiny seemingly insignificant detail—this dude absolutely dotes on inanimate objects like Marie can't believe. She's not sure what will kill her first, the assassins or his affections…?"

With the anime adaptation already announced for the initial volume of the Mechanical Marie manga, the announcement of the sequel came as a treat to the fans of the series. The anime adaptation announcement was confirmed by the LaLa magazine's official X account back in August 5, 2024.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With all the news regarding the Mechanical Marie manga series, both about the sequel and anime adaptation, fans wait in anticipation. Despite the anime release date being announced earlier, the sequel of the series will be the primary focus for the readers to watch out for.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback