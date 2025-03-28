Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime announces April 2025 online release ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime announced that the series will be released for free on ABEMA service in Japan on April 20, 2025, with the first two episodes. In addition, the anime's official staff revealed new cast members for the series.

Previously, the staff revealed that the series would premiere in July 2025. While the series still debuts in July 2025, anime fans in Japan can enjoy the series three months earlier on ABEMA, as per the latest announcement from the staff.

Fully titled Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother with Memories From My Past Life, the anime is based on the eponymous light novel series by author Yashiro and illustrator Keepout. TO Books has been serializing the novels since January 2020, with 13 volumes published thus far.

According to the latest update from the official staff, Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime will be exclusively streamed for free on ABEMA, starting Sunday, April 20, 2025, ahead of the show's terrestrial broadcast in July 2025. Notably, the first two episodes will be consecutively released on the platform on April 20, 2025, from 7:30 pm JST.

Three months later, Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, and BS Fuji, starting July 2025. More details regarding the anime's broadcast will be revealed in the future.

In addition, the official staff has revealed seven new cast members for Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime. Shunichi Toki stars as Romanov, while Aki Toyosaki voices Princess Hyakka. Haruhi Nanao plays the role of Rottenmeyer, while Rie Hikisaka voices Alice Utsunomiya.

Other new cast members include Koji Yusa as Victor, Hiroki Nanami as Laala, and Ayumu Murase as Igor. Previously announced cast members are Misaki Kuno as Ageha and Mariya Ise as Regulus. Misaki Kuno, Mariya Ise, Shunichi Toki, Aki Toyosaki, Rir Hikisaka, and Haruhi Nanao are reprising their roles from the CD drama.

Staff and the plot of Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime

Ageha, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Comet)

Masafumi Sato directs the Isekai anime at Studio Comet, with Mitsutaka Hirota handling the series scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa, who has previously worked in Sweet Reincarnation, Jewelpet, and other series, is the show's character designer. Arisa Okehazama is listed as the music composer.

Based on the original light novels, Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime follows Ageha, a five-year-old boy, who retains his memories from his previous life where he was a Japanese man.

In the new world, Ageha is the eldest son of a count in a powerful country. One day, he discovers that his brother, Regulus, will grow up to kill him and inherit the family's title. Interestingly, Ageha accepts his fate and decides to raise his brother.

