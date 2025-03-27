Blue Box season 2 confirmed to be in production

On March 27, 2025, Blue Box season 2 was announced through an announcement video. The video was released following the the release of season 1's last episode. The release date, staff members, and more information about Blue Box season 2 are yet to be released.

Blue Box season 2 is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kouji Miura. The manga started its publication on April 12, 2021, and has 19 volumes in publication (14 volumes in English). The anime adaptation started airing on October 3, 2024.

Blue Box season 2 announced following prequel's final episode

The announcement video for Blue Box season 2 consisted of a compilation of footage from season 1. The first part focused on Chinatsu and Taiki, showcasing moments from their meeting to their closure. The second half focused on Hina and Taiki, showcasing moments from their meeting to the female character's rejection.

The video ended with the announcement of the sequel. The video didn't unveil any new voice casting, release window, or staff members for the sequel, meaning that fans can expect more information to be unveiled in the future.

Blue Box season 1 was animated by the animation studio Telecom Animation Film (Tower of God season 1 and Orange). The anime started airing in the Fall 2024 Anime Season and concluded, with 25 episodes, in the Winter 2025 Anime season.

The anime's main voice casting includes Chinatsu Kano voiced by Reina Ueda (Cha Haein from Solo Leveling), Taiki Inomata by Shouya Chiba (Nirei from Wind Breaker), Hina Chouno by Akari Kitou (Nezuko from Demon Slayer), and Kyou Kasahara by Chiaki Kobayashi (Mash Burnedead from Mashle).

The anime's main voice casting includes Yuuchirou Yano as the director and storyboard director, Miho Tanino (character designer of Tower of God season 2) and Mai Ogawa (key animator from Spy X Family) as the character designers, Takashi Omama (music composer of The Gene of AI) as the music composer, and Ryouko Mita (special effect designer for My Deer Friend Nokotan) as the special effects designer.

Blue Box season 2 synopsis

Hina as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has yet to reveal an official synopsis for the sequel. However, just like every anime series, season 2 will continue from where season 1 left off.

Blue Box season 1 finale saw Hina getting over her rejection with the help of Ayame. On the other hand, Taiki kept nurturing his talent for badminton while pursuing his love for Chinatsu.

