Does Taiki reject Hina in Blue Box anime episode 24? Explained

Blue Box anime episode 24 was released on March 13, 2025. The episode saw the 'campfire' event where students danced around a campfire while some confessed their love to their lovers. As expected, this incident was expected to bring the journey of Hina and Taiki to a proper conclusion as the former confessed her feelings beforehand. So, was Hina rejected?

Yes, Taiki rejected Hina, even though she was okay with being on standby for the rest of her life. Moreover, despite her rejection, Hina kept urging Taiki to stop the anticlimactic answer to her rejection. However, Taiki felt bad about keeping Hina on hold and broke her heart once to avoid any future misunderstanding.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Blue Box anime: Taiki comes out clear of his feelings for Hina

Hina as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Blue Box anime episode 24, titled Roller Coaster, commenced with a focus on Hina walking with her friend. The friend told Hina about the upcoming campfire's jinx, which stated that whoever confessed his love on this day would be tied to their lover for eternity. The friend then asked Hina for an answer from Taiki, to whom Hina confessed a few episodes ago.

As these two entered the main ground, Hina saw Taiki staring at Chinatsu from afar. This had Hina thinking that it was better to stay as a 'one-sided lover' because she was sure about Taiki's feelings for Chinatsu. As the day went by, Hina eventually crossed paths with Taiki and realized how she wanted him to herself.

Hina and Taiki as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

As night fell, Blue Box anime saw different students dancing around the campfire as Taiki, Hina, and Chinatsu stood on the sidelines with their friends. Ayame, fully supportive of Hina dating Taiki, schemed a plan to make these two meet. She saw Taiki going to the gym room to get a jacket and made Hina go after her to fetch something that wasn't needed.

As expected, when these two crossed paths in the gym room, Hina realized that this was Ayame's doing. Hina and Taiki then sat on the gym room's stairs where they could see the fireworks. Moreover, these two kept refreshing their memories of the past when Hina popped Chinatsu's name, making things awkward.

After making the atmosphere tense, Hina tried to exit the gym room in Blue Box anime but Taiki stopped her and apologized. Hina's heart sank as she knew what this apology was about but she acted otherwise and asked Taiki why he was apologizing. Without wasting time, Taiki told Hina that he couldn't go out with her due to his feelings for Chinatsu.

Hina after getting rejected (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

After a long pause, Hina debated that she didn't want an answer from Taiki regarding her question. However, Taiki claimed to feel bad for keeping Hina on hold so he wanted to come out clear. As Taiki tried to make his feelings more clear, Hina put her hands on Taiki's mouth to shut him up.

However, the male protagonist pulled her hands away and again rejected her, reducing Hina to tears. She then ran away as Blue Box anime saw Taiki sitting back on the stairs. Outside the gym room was Ayame, hoping that everything went well between Hina and Taiki. However, Hina ran out crying, telling Ayame about Taiki's response.

