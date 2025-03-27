Bad Girl anime unveils first trailer and additional cast ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Bad Girl anime unveiled the first promotional video. The short clip revealed two new cast members and confirmed the anime's July 2025 premiere. In addition, the official staff has updated the anime's previously released key visual.

Produced by Studio Bridge, Bad Girl anime serves as an adaptation of author Nikumaru's eponymous four-panel manga series. The manga has been serialized in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirata Carat magazine since March 2021, with four tankobon volumes released thus far.

Bad Girl anime's first trailer showcases Yu Yutani's attempt to attract Atori's attention

The official staff revealed the first promotional video for Bad Girl anime on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The series will air its episodes on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks starting July 2025. Unfortunately, the PV didn't reveal a narrower release date.

The first trailer for the Bad Girl anime kicks off with the main heroine, Yu Yutani, flaunting her appearance to attract the onlookers. She wants to showcase how "bad" she is by pointing out her various features. However, instead of being called a "bad girl," everyone finds her cute.

The short video showcases Yu Yutani's desperate attempt to woo her school's disciplinary committee chairman, Atori Mizutori, by acting as a delinquent. Besides Yu, the PV features other characters like Atori, Suzu, Rura, and others. Moreover, the video reveals two more cast members: Kaori Maeda as Mizuka Mizutori and Lynn as Kiyoraka Sumiki.

Comments from the newly announced cast members have arrived on the anime's official website where they revealed their thoughts regarding the work. Kaori Maeda mentions how she finds the characters' daily interactions lovable. Likewise, Lynn liked reading the original manga and the characters.

The previously announced cast members for the Bad Girl anime are: Azusa Tachibana as Yu Yutani, Misato Matsuoka as Suzu Suzukaze, Niina Hanamiya as Atori Mizutori, and Miharu Hanai as Rura Ruriha.

Aside from the PV, the updated visual featuring the two new cast members is also revealed. Moreover, the anime's official site and X handle announced that the franchise will hold a live stream event on April 6, 2025, on YouTube, at 7 pm JST. The event will feature the voice actors of Yu, Rura, Suzu, and Atori.

Takeshi Furuta directs the delinquent anime at Studio Bridge, with Shoji Yonemura in charge of the show's composition. Yuki Morimoto, who has previously worked on Miss Monochrome, is the anime's character designer, while Arisa Okehazama is the music composer.

About the anime

Yu Yutani, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Bridge)

Based on Nikumaru's original manga, the Bad Girl anime centers on Yu Yutani, a high school freshman, who is essentially a good girl. However, she wants to attract the school's "gorgeous" disciplinary chairman, Atori Mizutori.

That's why she begins to act like a delinquent in the hope that Atori talks to her. As such, the anime shall revolve around Yu's delinquency and her unique bonds with her friends.

