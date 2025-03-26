The Irregular at Magic High School manga ends in April 2025

On March 26, 2025, Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced the April 18, 2025, ending date of the ongoing The Irregular at Magic High School manga. The manga covers an arc that is a part of the Master Clan Conference Arc, titled the Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc. The manga is illustrated by Hazumi Takeda.

The Irregular at Magic High School manga is based on a light novel series written by Tsutomu Satou and illustrated by Kana Ishida. The light novel was serialized between 2011 and 2020, with 32 volumes in serialization (24 in English). The light novel received different manga adaptations based on each arc. The light novel also inspired an anime adaptation of various seasons.

Miyuki Shiba as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Hazumi Takeda's The Irregular at Magic High School manga started serialization on November 18, 2024. The manga is set to conclude its serialization on April 18, 2025, in the April issue of its magazine (Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy).

The manga adapted the Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc. The arc is a part of the Masters Clan Conference Arc from the light novel series (as it isn't specifically mentioned as a separate arc for the source).

Just like Hazumi Takeda, various other manga artists have illustrated different arcs of the light novel. The light novel also inspired a spin-off manga series titled The Honor Student at Magic High School, which received an anime adaptation by Studio Connect (Strike the Blood).

The source, The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series, also received an anime adaptation, the first season of which aired on April 5, 2014 (Spring 2024 Anime Season). The anime adaptation was animated by two animation studios: Madhouse (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) and Eightbit (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime).

The anime adaptation consisted of three seasons and two movies, with an upcoming movie announced to air in Winter 2026. The main voice cast of the series consists of Miyuki Shiba, voiced by Saori Hayami (Yor from Spy X Family), and Tatsuya Shiba by Yuuichi Nakamura (Shido from Blue Lock).

The Irregular at Magic High School synopsis

Tatsuya and Miyuki as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The Irregular at Magic High School is a romance-fantasy series that takes place in the future, where magic isn't something that amazes people. The anime tells the tale of the Shiba siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki, who enroll in the prestigious First High School.

Sadly, they are separated due to Tatsuya's low affinity with magic. However, through his sheer knowledge of the workings of magic, Tatsuya manages to climb the ranks and score a position in the school's student council. How far will this irregular go without having any affinity for magic?

