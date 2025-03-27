Mai Matsuda's Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga receives anime adaptation

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Futabasha's Web Action magazine announced that Mai Matsuda's Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga will receive an anime adaptation. However, the announcement didn't reveal any pertinent information about the anime's release date, cast, staff, or the studio.

Notably, Mai Matsuda's Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga (A Fine Day for Going Home After School) has been under serialization on Futabasha's Web Action magazine service since August 2023. The company has compiled the manga's individual chapters into four tankobon volumes as of this writing. The fourth volume was released on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Mai Matsuda's Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga green-lit for an anime adaptation

In other words, the anime's release date, cast or staff, format, and other details have remained undisclosed as of this writing. As such, fans would have to wait for further updates from the official staff concerning the anime. Notably, the original author, Mai Matsuda, has shared a tweet to inform her followers about the Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga's anime adaptation.

The mangaka has celebrated the release of the fourth volume and the anime adaptation's announcement in her tweet. Mai Matsuda's tweet in Japanese, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"Volume 4 of After School Homedays is now on sale! The two members of the Hyper Homecoming Club have been promoted, will their love develop as well? We'll go home together again this year. An anime adaptation project is currently underway! Stay tuned for further updates!"

About the manga

Shun and Naoki in the 1st volume cover (Image via Futabasha/Mai Matsuda)

Mai Matsuda's Hokago Kitaku Biyori manga (A Fine Day for Going Home After School) is a rom-com story with a touch of slice-of-life elements. The narrative centers around Shun, who was a prominent soccer player during his middle school years. However, he was sidelined due to an injury, making it impossible for him not only to play his favorite sport but also to engage in physical activities.

That's why, when Shun joined a high school and received invitations to various clubs, he grew weary of rejecting them all. Yet, one day, a girl named Naoki invited him to a club called Hyper Go-Home. At first, Shun refuses the offer. However, the girl doesn't take no for an answer. Thus, Shun is forced to join the club with Naoki.

