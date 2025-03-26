Muzik Tiger anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 saw the official website for the Muzik Tiger anime shorts series open, revealing the series’ official release date of Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Japan. The anime also confirmed its official release time, as well as its domestic viewing availability, episode count, and episode length.

Additionally, the Muzik Tiger anime (formally titled MUZIK TIGER In the Forest) also revealed its starring cast and main staff and animation studio in the latest news announcement. The most notable castings include Rie Takahashi and Aoi Koga, best known for their prior roles as Konosuba’s Megumin and Kaguya-sama’s titular Kaguya Shinomiya, respectively.

Muzik Tiger anime series to consist of 30 1-minute short episodes per latest info

As mentioned, the Muzik Tiger anime shorts series is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7:59 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will air at this time on the Tokyo MX channel and on YouTube. The anime’s official Korean website lists its premiere as April 3, but this is likely a clerical error. The anime is confirmed to consist of 30 1-minute short episodes as of this article’s writing.

The aforementioned Takakahashi and Koga will play Toffee, a trendy tiger who likes electronics, and Willy, a little mouse who wants to grow bigger than Toffee, respectively. Other starring cast members include Ai Kakuma as Teefee, a tiger who loves strawberries and peaches, Kotaro Nishiyama as Taffee, a tiger who loves drawing and photography, and Hikaru Tohno as Porumee, a moon rabbit with an X-shaped scar from an injury they got while making rice cakes.

Takahashi and Koga’s best known roles, as mentioned above, are likely as Konosuba’s Megumin and Kaguya-sama’s Kaguya Shinomiya, respectively. Other cast members’ best known roles are likely as Mushoku Tensei’s Eris Boreas Greyrat, Kiznaiver’s Yoshiharu Hisomu, and as Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!’s Anna Yanami, respectively. As of this article’s writing, this seems to be the full cast list for the Muzik Tiger anime series.

STUDIO MUZIK is credited for the original work, while TOHO animation STUDIO is animating the series with Kazunori Minagawa and Miki Minagawa directing the anime. The pair are also in charge of animation, with Toshizo Nemoto writing the scripts, Hiroaki Tsutsumi composing the anime’s music, and Kazuki Kuwahara serving as sound director. Shinei Animation and Daewon Media are producing the project.

Daewon Media has previously stated that, with this anime, it aims to expand the franchise’s audience beyond its South Korean Generation MZ (Millennial/Generation Z) core fanbase. The anime’s English website describes the story as follows:

“In the Muzik Forest, by a beautiful lake, live three tigers—Toffee, Teeffee, and Taffee— along with a mouse named Willy and a moon rabbit called Porumee.

They lead a carefree life, not working, but every day is filled with fun and fascinating moments.”

