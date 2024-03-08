Whisper Me a Love Song anime announces release date with a key visual

On March 8, 2024, the official X account of Whisper Me a Love Song revealed the premiere date of its anime adaptation. Additionally, a key visual featuring the series' main protagonists was also released. The series is set to premiere starting on April 13, 2024.

The anime adaptation would be animated by Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts Animation Studios. The source for this anime adaptation is a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Takeshima Eku, who is also the author of other amazing manga series.

Whisper Me a Love Song to premiere on April 13, 2024

The announcement tweet comprised the release date, Saturday, April 13, 2024, and a key visual. It was the second key visual released by the production team, with the first revealed in the first half of 2023, which comprised two of the main leads of Whisper Me a Love Song, Asanagi Yori and Kino Hamari.

The series would be animated by two animation studios. The first one is Yokohama Animation Lab, famous for animating the Winter 2024 anime series The Witch and the Beast. The other one is Cloud Hearts Animation Studio, which has animated The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World.

Asanagi Yori will be voiced by Asami Seto (Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero) and Kino Hamari by Shimano Hana, who will be doing her first role as the main cast in an anime series.

Voice casting for the supporting characters includes Mizuguchi Aki voiced by Komatsu Mikako (Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen), Tachibana Kaori by Ai Kakuma (Eris from Mushoku Tensei), Momoka Satomiya by Reina Ueda (Miyo from My Happy Marriage), and Amasawa Hajime by Chika Anzai (Chisato from Lycoris Recoil).

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War female lead duo, Koga Aoi (Kaguya) and Konomi Suzuki (chika), will also be joining this anime series, as the former will voice Mizuguchi Miki and the latter Tsutsuri Mari.

Whisper Me a Love Song synopsis

Whisper Me a Love Song key visual (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Whisper Me a Love Song is a girl-love series centered around Asanagi Yori, a mature student who is still inexperienced when it comes to romance. One day, she was confessed to by a junior named Kino Hamari, and as she had no idea how to return her feelings, Asanagi consulted her friends.

Her friends teased her by saying that she was experiencing true love, which gave her the confidence to return Hamari's feelings. As she made up her mind to do this, an unexpected turn of events revealed that Hamari was only in love with Asanagi's music.

Annoyed by this, these two started to spend time together, with Asanagi aiming to make Hamari fall for her personality rather than her music. Will this love be mutual or just a useless try from Asanagi?