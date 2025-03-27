On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime. Based on Sigma Torai's eponymous manga series, the television anime will be released in 2025. In addition to this announcement, the official staff unveiled a commemorative visual from the author and revealed the anime's main staff.

Notably, Sigma Torai's That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! manga series has been serialized on Ichijinsha's LOVEBITES e-Book label. The 10th volume is set to be released on April 1, 2025. The manga series has 2 million copies in circulation as of this writing.

That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime gets green-lit for 2025 release

Thursday, March 27, 2025, saw a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle open to confirm That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime, an adaptation of Sigma Torai's adult romance manga. According to the announcement, the series is set to premiere in 2025. However, the staff has yet to disclose an exact release date.

Notably, the anime's official site has shared a comment and a commemorative visual from the original author, Sigma Torai. The illustration features the timid office worker, Hiyori, and the policeman, Kumano, who happens to be the main duo of the story. Regarding the anime adaptation, Sigma Torai said:

"I'm really happy because it's been my dream. Thank you so much to all the readers who always read it, and to the editorial department and production staff who worked so hard to make it into an anime. I'm truly grateful that we can deliver Kumano-kun, Hiyori and the others to our readers, moving and talking." - The anime's official site.

Adding to this, the author mentions how they look forward to the anime adaptation.

According to the official website and X account, Saburo Miura directs the That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime at Rabbit Gate, with Kazuhiro Toda as the general director. Saburo Miura is also in charge of the anime's scripts.

Yukihiro Makino, who has previously directed an episode of Hayate the Combat Butler, is the show's assistant director, while Haruna Kamiyama is the character designer. Hisayoshi Hirasawa, who has previously contributed to Love Flops, is the show's sound director.

A brief synopsis of That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime

Hiyori and Kumano, as seen in the 10th volume's cover (Image via Sigma Torai)

Based on Sigma Torai's original narrative, That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime follows a timid office worker, Hiyori, and a policeman with low self-restraint, Kumano. One day, Hiyori gets into an unfortunate accident and breaks her arm. Kumano, who was present at the scene, feels responsible for the accident.

Thus, he decides to live with Hiyori til her arm gets better. Hiyori feels at ease with Kumano being a policeman. However, she doesn't know that even though Kumano is a policeman, the boy has little self-restraint. As such, the anime shall explore Hiyori and Kumano's unique chemistry.

