Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 officially confirmed in new PV

The anime adaptation of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2 (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda) has received official confirmation, bringing joy to fans across the globe who have enjoyed its pandemic-era romantic tale. The anime's official X/Twitter account delivered the announcement on Friday which coincided with the first season's final episode broadcast.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Secures Second Season, Expanding Global Anime Narrative

Junichi Yamamoto will maintain directorial duties while Typhoon Graphics continues its role as production studio throughout the second season. Multiple regions across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS experienced the anime's first season success through Crunchyroll streaming, which proved its strong international popularity.

The series' distinctive style will likely remain consistent due to the combined efforts of script supervisors Yū Murai and Nagisa Nario, along with character designer Io Shiiba and music composer Keiji Inai. The team's combined expertise played a vital role in transferring the manga's emotional richness into the animated version.

The manga, written by Haruka Mitsui and serialized in Nakayoshi magazine by Kodansha since October 2020, achieved commercial success by reaching sales figures of over 1.25 million copies.

The international distribution of the manga series was advanced by Kodansha USA Publishing through the physical release of the sixth volume on March 4 and the digital release of the ninth volume on February 25, which broadened the series' global audience.

Musical elements in the anime significantly contributed to its overall popularity. The opening theme, "Make It Count" by INI, and the ending theme "Negaigoto" (Wish) by the rock band Marcy complemented the series' emotional narrative. Beyond the anime, manga has expanded its reach with stage play adaptations in Tokyo and Osaka in February, indicating the broader cultural impact of the story.

The confirmation of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You season 2 represents more than just another anime renewal. It signifies the continued relevance of stories that explore human connections during challenging times, offering hope, romance, and relatability to a global audience.

Fans can look forward to further developments in Mizuha's journey, anticipating how the narrative will evolve in the upcoming season and continue to capture the nuanced emotions of love in extraordinary circumstances.

