Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8 will be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. The anime episode will first be televised on local TV networks like TBS and BS11. The same episode will stream locally and on Crunchyroll worldwide.
The anime's previous episode revealed how Mizuho rejected Shugo in the past and instead revealed her crush on Togo. While Todo wasn't interested in her at the time, he found her beautiful now. To make things worse for the boys, Todo also became a professor at their school.
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 8 release date and time
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8 will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.
The upcoming episode will be titled The Shape of One-Side Love. The anime's next episode may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.
The eighth episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 8?
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 8 will first be televised on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video, HULU, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.
As for international fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8 will be available online on Crunchyroll.
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 7 Recap
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 7, titled Playing Nice, revealed how Togo was Mizuho's first crush in the past. While Togo wasn't interested in her back then, he was surprised to see her become so beautiful with time.
Later, the anime saw Togo join the group's school as a faculty member. He was seemingly in college to get a teacher's degree and was using his summer vacation to get some experience.
Lastly, the anime episode saw Togo asking the boys if one of them was dating Mizuho. While it seemed like he was trying to check Mizuho's relationship status, he was actually pushing the boys to take the step if they liked her. There was a likely chance that while they played nice, someone like him could sweep her away.
What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 8?
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 8, titled The Shape of One-Side Love, will most likely focus on Shugo. As revealed in the previous episode, Shugo had a crush on his teacher Manami Shiraishi. He tried to spend some time with her. However, given their teacher-student relationship, Manami rejected his advances.
Despite the evident rejection, Shugo was still adamant about winning his teacher's heart. Hence, the anime's next episode could focus on his one-sided love.
