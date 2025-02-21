The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi and Primula reunited and their feelings seemingly revealed, it’s expected that the upcoming release will focus on them beginning their new lives together.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 release date and time

Anemone will likely ask to study magic in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, February 28 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8

Primula will likely work out her remaining frustrations with Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 began with Kenichi, Crouton, and Nyanyas finding the chicory flower needed to cure Mary, Crouton’s daughter. However, they were attacked by Crouton’s enemies when they tried to escape, who also controlled the wild beasts. Kenichi created an opening for them before defeating their enemies and a tusk bear, returning to Crouton’s home to discover Mary through the worst of it.

Kenichi revealed that he handled their enemies, and had the dogman controlling the wild beasts taking care of the rest. He then suggested Crouton move to Norspaul’s’ barony for his family’s sake, which he eventually agreed to. He and Nyanyas went first, with Mary and her mother to soon follow. Kenichi then brought the tusk bear he killed to the local adventurer’s guild to exchange its body parts for gold, and to pick up the grimoire Anemone wanted.

This led to him running into Primula, who expressed how upset she was with him for leaving without warning. She then revealed she turned down Norspaul’s proposal before asking Kenichi to “make a woman” of her that night, which he obliged. They returned to his home the next day, where tensions between her, Anemone, and Myaley were high. The episode ended with Anemone being able to use the grimoire’s spell, setting their house on fire likewise.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 should open up with a brief comic relief scene seeing Kenichi and co put the fire in their home out. This should then lead into a conversation about Anemone’s apparent aptitude for the arcane arts and how she can best hone them.

This will likely lead to Kenichi and Primula taking Anemone into town and asking the elderly woman mage he bought the grimoire from to train her. The episode should then spend the rest of its focus alternating between Kenichi and Primula having a date while Anemone tries to train with her new teacher.

