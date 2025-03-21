Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime's final episode will first be broadcast on local television networks in Japan, such as TBS and BS11. After that, it will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Shin conveying to Kizuki that he was no longer going to hold back from pursuing Mizuho. While Mizuho wanted to stay away from both Kizuki and Shin, she had to go out with Shin to buy a present for Togo who was returning to college.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12 release date and time

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12 will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The upcoming episode will be titled Neverending Dream. The anime's finale may be delayed in certain regions due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules.

The twelfth episode of the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday March 27 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday March 27 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday March 27 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday March 27 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday March 27 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday March 27 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday March 28 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday March 28

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12?

Togo as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12 will first be broadcast on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will be available to stream on ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, HULU, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and others.

As for global anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 Recap

Shin and Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11, titled Things That Change, saw Shin convey to Kizuki that he would no longer hold back at pursuing Mizuho. Seeing Mizuho disturbed by these developments, Togo advised her to follow her feelings more truthfully. With that, the anime also hinted at the identity of Togo's crush.

Elsewhere, Togo was soon returning to college. Hence, Mizuho's father asked her daughter's friends to tag along with her and purchase a present for Togo. Shin used this opportunity to spend a day with Mizuho. During this, Mizuho realized that she never knew the real Shin.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 12, titled Neverending Dream, will most likely focus on Mizuho trying to figure out whom she likes, Kizuki or Shin. As revealed by the anime, Mizuho preferred maintaining the same relationship with all her friends. However, with two of her friends having confessed to her, she might be forced to make a choice.

Additionally, the anime's finale might reveal what happened to Kizuki in the future. While he had a major part to play in the past, he has yet to appear in the future.

