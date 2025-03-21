Zenshu episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 12 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, international viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Episode 12 is the series finale of the ongoing season of MAPPA's Zenshu anime and is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated episode of the anime yet. Episode 11 did an extraordinary job of setting the stage for Luke becoming the Ultimate Void. On the other hand, the episode also saw Natsuko and Unio trying to make their way back to their world to help Luke.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Zenshu anime series.

Ad

Trending

Zenshu episode 12 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 12 will be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 11 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 23, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday March 23, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 23, 2025 10:45 pm

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zenshu episode 12

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zenshu episode 12 will be released in Japan on television channels such as TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including Unlimited Anime, DMM TV, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, ABEMA, Netflix, Anime Times, d Anime Store, Hulu, and many others.

Fans in Japan can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, J:COM STREAM, VIDEX, and others. For viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 12 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Zenshu episode 11 recap

Luke Braveheart in Zenshu episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 11, titled Despair, picked up from where the previous episode left off - the residents of the Last Town celebrating Natsuko's death, while Luke falls into a state of despair. Although the people realized that their actions had resulted in Unio's death as well, they simply chose to blame Natsuko for it.

Ad

As the Voids continued to rampage across the town, the people, now fired up from their "victory" against Natsuko, tried to protect their town on their own. As for Luke, he seemed utterly distraught after witnessing the supposed deaths of the two people closest to him. Although Memmeln arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and tried to get Luke to help her protect the people, he simply couldn't do it.

Soon, the Voids completely laid waste to the town and mercilessly killed the people. Amidst the chaos, Luke walked through the town, disillusioned with reality. Unable to come to terms with Natsuko and Unio's deaths, he tried to pretend that they were still alive, thinking that he would cook up a delicious buffet for Natsuko after the current battle ended.

Ad

However, when Natsuko's pen vanished in front of his eyes, Luke completely broke down psychologically.

Natsuko in Zenshu episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

With a murderous look in his eyes, Luke gazed up at the last Soul Future - thus heavily implying that the dreaded climax of A Tale of Perishing will actually come to fruition. The focus of the episode then shifted to Natsuko and Unio - who were surprisingly shown to be alive in a mysterious dimension.

Ad

Natsuko was seen having visions of a different version of her own life, where the failure of her Hatsukoi movie painted her as a complete failure and bankrupted her studio. As a result, Natsuko broke down emotionally as well and was unable to gather up any desire to draw again. Fortunately, Unio was able to come to his senses much sooner and tried convincing Natsuko to break out of her current state.

Ad

Unio's words of encouragement made Natsuko realize that she needed to protect Luke and the world of A Tale of Perishing - which are things that consistently stood by her side throughout her entire life and made her who she was.

As they rallied up the courage to break out of their current predicament, the focus of the episode shifted to Luke once again. Similar to the climax of the original movie, Luke finally gave in to his despair and destroyed the last Soul Future with his own hands. With the stage now set for Luke to become the Ultimate Void, Zenshu episode 11 came to an end.

Ad

What to expect from Zenshu episode 12

Ad

Zenshu episode 12 is titled Completely Repaired. As per the episode's preview, the Ultimate Void is finally born, as the world is seemingly about to suffer the same ending as A Tale of Perishing movie.

Knowing that they cannot do anything against the Ultimate Void, everyone has resigned to their fate, awaiting the destruction of their world. However, Natsuko and her friends take one final stand to defeat the Ultimate Void and save Luke. Will they succeed? Stay tuned to find out in the highly anticipated Zenshu episode 12.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback