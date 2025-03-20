Flower and Asura episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 12 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Episode 11 of Hanashura, titled Friends and Family, centers on Mizuki as she receives an unexpected invitation to her older brother's wedding. Noticing her unease, Hana learns about Mizuki's wealthy background and her strained relationship with her family.

Ad

With the wedding date clashing with the NHK preliminaries, Mizuki insists she won't attend, but when her family forces her to, the club members devise a plan to help her break free.

With Mizuki's struggles taking the spotlight, the twelfth and final episode of the season is expected to focus on resolving her family conflict and whether her friends can succeed in freeing her.

Flower and Asura episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Mizuki invites Hana over for dinner (Image via Studio Bind)

As per the anime's official website, Flower and Asura episode 12 is going to be released across several Japanese TV platforms on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be out earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 25 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 25 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, March 25 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 25 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 25 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 25 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 1:59 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 12?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flower and Asura episode 12 will be released on various TV platforms in Japan, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts are set for Thursday, March 27, 2025, as Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Ad

Japanese audiences also have the option to stream this Winter 2025 series on multiple online sites, including Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, which stream simultaneously with the TV broadcast. On d Anime Store and Lemino, episode 12 will become available starting Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, such as ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming it on Monday, March 31, 2025, from 12 AM JST onwards.

For international fans, this debut anime streams on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, bringing the latest episodes to viewers worldwide. Sentai Filmworks is streaming this anime in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, allowing viewers in these regions to catch Flower and Asura episode 12 on Hidive.

Ad

Flower and Asura episode 11: A brief recap

Hana questions Mizuki about the dates (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 11 opens with Mizuki going about her morning routine as the NHK competition preliminaries approach when she unexpectedly receives an invitation to her older brother's wedding. While discussing it with the broadcasting club members, only Hana senses something is off.

Ad

Later, she finds Mizuki alone and expresses her concern. Mizuki invites her over for dinner. While Mizuki prepares dinner, Hana secretly glances at the invitation and realizes the wedding date is the same as the preliminaries.

Confronting Mizuki about it, Mizuki opens up about her personal life—revealing that she comes from a wealthy family that owns a major corporation but has a strained relationship with them. Hana is shocked to learn about Mizuki's affluent background, but Mizuki further shares how her grandmother, who led the family, favored her brother, leaving her feeling neglected.

Ad

The episode briefly delves into her past before Mizuki reassures Hana that she won't miss the contest and promises to inform her family the next day.

Mizuki reveals her true identity (Image via Studio Bind)

However, the following day, Kichijouji informs the club that Mizuki's parents have notified the school of her two-week absence, meaning she will miss the tournament. Though the club members suspect something is wrong, Kichijouji urges them to focus on their own practice, as the school can't intervene since Mizuki is a minor.

Ad

Unable to contact Mizuki, Matsuyuki speculates that she may be confined, prompting the group to take action. They devise a plan to reach out to Mizuki's brother under the guise of an interview.

Meanwhile, Setaro and Shudai speculate about Matsuyuki's feelings for Hana. Although Matsuyuki dismisses it as simply liking a fellow club member, Setaro wonders if it's a love triangle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, a brief scene confirms Mizuki's confinement. As Hana remains uneasy about the situation, Mizuki reminisces about her middle school years and her friendship with Azumi, revealing how she first joined the broadcasting club, which leaves her contemplating her next move.

The episode concludes with the broadcasting club members standing outside Mizuki's brother's office, ready to put their plan into motion.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 12? (speculative)

Mizuki in her childhood (Image via Studio Bind)

With Mizuki's situation taking center stage, Flower and Asura episode 12 is expected to explore how the club members' interview with her brother unfolds and whether it will bring them any closer to reaching her or aiding in her freedom.

Ad

As the upcoming episode marks the season finale, the narrative is likely to prioritize resolving Mizuki's family conflict rather than shifting focus to the NHK competition.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback