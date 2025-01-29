Flower and Asura complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Flower and Asura is a school-themed Seinen anime that debuted as part of the Winter 2025 season, produced by Studio Bind. Also known as Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, or Hanashura, the series is based on the popular Japanese manga by Ayano Takeda, with illustrations by Musshu.

Originally serialized in Shueisha's Seinen manga magazine, Ultra Jump, starting in June 2021, it quickly gained a following, leading to its anime adaptation. With four episodes released so far, the anime has captivated the hearts of fans, who are eager to learn more about the season, including the full release schedule, episode count, broadcast timings, and additional important details.

Flower and Asura: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Hana and Mizuki (Image via Studio Bind)

As confirmed by the official website, home media, and the X account for Flower and Asura, the anime will consist of 12 episodes, airing within a single cour as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The Seinen series releases new episodes every Wednesday at 1:29 am JST on various Japanese TV stations.

The English-subtitled version of the episodes is typically available earlier on Tuesdays for most international viewers. The opening episode premiered on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 1:35 am JST. With four episodes already released, the story is steadily picking up pace as it continues to impress anime lovers all around.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Flower and Asura, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PDT) 1 (Released) January 7, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 2 (Released) January 14, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 3 (Released) January 21, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 4 (Released) January 28, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 5 February 4, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 6 February 11, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 7 February 18, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 8 February 25, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 9 March 4, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 10 March 11, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 11 March 18, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM 12 March 25, 2025 9:59 PM/4:29 PM/8:29 AM

That said, readers should keep in mind that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change should the studio make any such announcements. No delays have been reported as of yet.

Where to watch Flower and Asura?

Flower and Asura is airing across several Japanese TV platforms. The first broadcast takes place on Nippon TV every Wednesday at 1:29 am JST. Subsequent airings follow on the same day at 11:30 pm JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa. On Thursdays, it airs on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto at 12 am JST, and on AT-X at 11:30 pm JST.

For Japanese fans, this Winter 2025 anime is also streaming on various platforms in Japan, including Hulu, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, Lemino, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and more.

International viewers can enjoy the series on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, both offering worldwide availability. In North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Sentai Filmworks has secured the licensing rights, making the series available in these regions through Hidive.

What to expect in Flower and Asura?

Hana and the other new recruits in her club (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura is a school-themed Seinen drama that centers on two female protagonists, Hana Haruyama and Mizuki Usurai. Hana, a small-town girl with a talent for recitation, enjoys reading to the children on her island. Her life takes a turn when Mizuki, the president of her new school's broadcasting club, notices her talent and invites her to join.

After much thought, Hana accepts, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life. Hana experiences many firsts alongside the broadcasting club members and fellow new recruits. Her time there further deepens her love for reading.

However, her path is not without challenges, as she must prove herself by participating in the prestigious national NHK competition. As Hana navigates this new world of recitation, camaraderie, competition, and self-discovery, Flower and Asura takes viewers on a heartfelt journey filled with growth, passion, and the struggles of carving out one's own identity.

Final thoughts

Mizuki and Hana (Image via Studio Bind)

The Seinen drama Flower and Asura delivers a refreshing narrative, capturing the relatable yet unique experience of embarking on a new chapter in life. It explores the joys and struggles of navigating unfamiliar territory, discovering one's true passions, and overcoming challenges along the way.

Viewers can immerse themselves in a heartfelt blend of personal growth, new experiences, and emotional moments. With its distinct storytelling and distinct themes, anime fans can anticipate a heartwarming journey in this Winter 2025 addition.

