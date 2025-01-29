Flower and Asura episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 5 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. The fourth episode of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled A First and a Friend, follows Hana as she deepens her involvement in the broadcasting club, gaining new skills, knowledge, and experiences while continuing to build connections with those around her.

Building on this progress, episode 5 is expected to further Hana's journey as she prepares for the NHK contest. The episode may also focus on how her relationship with An continues to develop, especially in light of An's growing frustration with her.

Flower and Asura episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Hana in episode 4 (Image via Studio Bind)

As previously noted, Flower and Asura episode 5 is set to be released across several Japanese TV stations at 1:29 AM JST on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. For international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, February 4 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 4 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 4 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 4 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 4 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 4 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 5?

Flower and Asura episode 5 is going to air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat telecasts are set for the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts will follow on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with Sun TV and KBS Kyoto airing it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans have multiple streaming options to enjoy this Winter 2025 anime. Platforms like Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai will stream the episode concurrently with the TV broadcast. Starting Saturday, February 8, 2025, after 12 AM JST, the episode will also be available on d Anime Store and Lemino.

Furthermore, additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming it on Monday, February 10, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, this debut anime is available on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, offering worldwide accessibility. Additionally, Sentai Filmworks has secured the streaming rights for North America, Australia, and the British Isles, allowing viewers in these regions to watch Flower and Asura episode 5 on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 4: A brief recap

An in episode 4 (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 4 opens with Hana practicing her vocal exercises under Mizuki's guidance. Later, An advises Hana against selecting classical literature for the NHK contest, stating that it makes winning more challenging. Though Hana has yet to decide what to read, An's reasoning leaves her deep in thought.

The following day, Hana joins the senior club members for lunch, where they discuss how to choose material for the competition. Mizuki later pulls Hana into her first experience as an anchor during the school's radio broadcast.

Despite her struggles to improvise and her unimpressive performance, the senior members reassure her to keep practicing and not give up. Afterward, during a conversation with Miiko, Hana receives suggestions that may help improve her on-air presence.

Ryoko in this episode (Image via Studio Bind)

Determined to try again, the next day, she chats with Ryoko before the broadcast. The two bond over Ryoko's love for classical literature. Ryoko invites Hana to join her for the next broadcast, promising to stick to the script and guide her gently. Hana agrees, but once on air, Ryoko deviates from the script.

While initially thrown off, Hana eventually gains confidence, with her earlier bonding with Ryoko and Miiko seemingly playing a significant role in her progress. While Hana's broadcast is well-received, An appears visibly annoyed after listening to it, leaving the episode on a heartfelt yet tense note.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 5? (speculative)

The upcoming Flower and Asura episode 5 is expected to explore how Hana's growing experiences and recent improvements contribute to her personal growth and her ability to connect with others. As Hana continues to develop, viewers can anticipate seeing how these newfound abilities positively affect her relationships.

Additionally, the episode is likely to delve into the progression of An's growing frustration, with a focus on how this tension might influence the dynamic between Hana and An moving forward.

