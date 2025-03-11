Flower and Asura episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 11 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Episode 10 of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Orange Blossoms and Resolve, follows Hana at the broadcasting workshop as she works to improve her recitation skills. Overwhelmed by new challenges, she also struggles with the realization that her clubmates are also her rivals.

Coming to terms with this, Hana finds her resolve and commits to forging her own path. With this, episode 11 is expected to shift focus to the approaching NHK nationals, as Hana and her teammates continue their preparations.

Flower and Asura episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Pokoko finds Hana cute (Image via Studio Bind)

As per the anime's official website, Flower and Asura episode 11 is going to be released across several TV platforms in Japan, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. For most international fans, the episode's English-subtitled version will be out earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 18 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 18 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, March 18 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 18 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 18 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 18 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 11?

Flower and Asura episode 11 will be released on various Japanese TV platforms, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts will follow on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers also have the option to stream this debut anime on multiple online sites, including Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, which stream simultaneously with the TV broadcast. On d Anime Store and Lemino, the episode will become available starting Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Mizuki consoles the overwhelmed Hana (Image via Studio Bind)

Other platforms, such as ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming it on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 12 AM JST onwards.

For international audiences, this Winter 2025 series streams on global platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, bringing the latest episodes to fans worldwide.

As for fans in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Sentai Filmworks holds the streaming rights, allowing audiences in these regions to catch Flower and Asura episode 11 on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 10: A brief recap

Hana tells Mizuki that she'll find her resolve (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 10 opens with continuing Hana's experiences at the broadcasting workshop, where she asks Pokoko for advice to refine her recitation skills. However, the flood of new information leaves her feeling overwhelmed. Mizuki tells her to take a break, but during this time, Hana encounters Mitsuka.

A chat with her leads Hana to a troubling realization—despite her desire to reach the nationals alongside Mizuki, they are ultimately rivals competing for the same goal. Struggling to accept this truth, Hana is left feeling conflicted. Meanwhile, the episode sees An making a new friend, and it's also confirmed that she has a crush on Matsuyuki.

Later, as the workshop concludes and the club members visit a shrine to pray for their upcoming competition, a conversation with Ryoko helps Hana come to terms with her newfound understanding. With a renewed sense of determination, she declares to Mizuki that she'll find her resolve, closing the episode on an uplifting note.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 11? (speculative)

With the joint broadcasting workshop wrapping up and Hana refining her skills while expanding her perspective, Flower and Asura episode 11 is expected to delve into how these experiences shape her growth and performance as the competition approaches.

With only two episodes left in the season and Hana determined to face new challenges and find her resolve, the spotlight may now turn to the competition itself.

