Flower and Asura episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 10 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Episode 9 of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Matching Charms and a Falling-Out, follows Hana and the broadcasting club as they participate in a joint practice session with other schools.

During the event, Hana and An encounter An's middle school friend, Misaki. While their reunion initially leads to a falling-out, they eventually reconcile, rekindling their friendship.

With this, episode 10 is expected to explore how An and Hana grow from their experiences at the joint practice workshop, and the focus may also shift to the upcoming NHK nationals.

Flower and Asura episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Hana makes new friends (Image via Studio Bind)

As per the anime's official website, Flower and Asura episode 10 is going to be released across several Japanese TV platforms, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be out earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 11 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 11 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, March 11 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 11 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 11 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 11 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 10?

Flower and Asura episode 10 will be released on several TV platforms across Japan, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts are set for Thursday, March 13, 2025, as Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on multiple online sites, including Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, which stream simultaneously with the TV broadcast. On d Anime Store and Lemino, episode 10 will become available starting Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, such as ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming it on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 12 AM JST onwards. For international viewers, the show streams on global platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, bringing the latest episodes to fans worldwide.

For audiences in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Sentai Filmworks is streaming this debut anime, making Flower and Asura episode 10 available to viewers in these regions on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 9: A brief recap

Misaki and An reunite (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 9 opens with Kichijouji and Mizuki briefing the broadcasting club members on their upcoming joint practice workshop, where they learn more about the participating schools and their broadcasting teams. As the workshop begins, the club members split into their respective sessions for recitation and announcement practice.

Hana befriends two first-year students from other schools, Misaki and Xiangling, and gains valuable insights into recitation techniques. Misaki seems to have something on her mind and later asks to have lunch with Hana.

Since Hana and An had already planned to eat together, the three end up gathering in one spot. An is shocked to see Misaki, who turns out to be the middle school friend she had mentioned before.

A brief flashback reveals that An and Misaki had a strained parting in middle school, with An distancing herself from Misaki. In the present, their conversation leads to Misaki reciting the passage that An had selected for her that took her to the nationals of the contest in middle school.

However, An harshly criticizes her performance, claiming her skills have deteriorated, leading to a heated fallout as An abruptly leaves. Heartbroken, Misaki confides in Hana about her frustration and notices that her lucky charm—the same charm she and An had—is missing. Meanwhile, An finds Misaki's lost charm.

When she comes to return it, Misaki confronts her about her behavior. Misaki recites the passage once more, this time with renewed determination. An softens finally as Misaki promises to improve, and the two reconcile. They vow to improve together, as An returns the charm—bringing the episode to a heartfelt close.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 10? (speculative)

Hana in episode 9 (Image via Studio Bind)

With An and Misaki reconciling in episode 9, Flower and Asura episode 10 is expected to explore how this development influences An's growth and performance.

Meanwhile, as Hana continues refining her recitation skills, viewers may see how her newfound insights impact her future readings. With these changes in motion, the upcoming episode may shift its focus to the NHK Nationals competition itself.

