Flower and Asura episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST.

Episode 7, Elder Sister and Little Brother, follows the broadcasting club preparing their drama entry for the NHA competition, showcasing Hana's acting talent. It also reveals that Matsuyuki's sister is the poet behind Saionji’s upcoming stageplay. Meanwhile, Saionji and Hana meet for the first time.

With episode 7 concluding just as Saionji's stageplay is about to begin and Hana and the others attend it, episode 8 is expected to explore how witnessing her inspiration's live recitation for the first time will impact Hana.

Flower and Asura episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Hana and Mizuki in episode 7 (Image via Studio Bind)

As per the anime's official website, Flower and Asura episode 8 is going to be released across several TV platforms in Japan, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. The English-subtitled version will be out earlier for most international fans due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, February 25 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 25 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 25 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 25 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 25 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 25 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 8?

Flower and Asura episode 8 will be released on several TV platforms in Japan, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts are set for Thursday, February 27, 2025, as Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

For Japanese audiences, many local streaming platforms offer flexible viewing options for this Winter 2025 anime. Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai stream the episodes simultaneously with the TV broadcast, and d Anime Store and Lemino will add episode 8 to their catalog on Saturday, March 1, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Other platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will start streaming episode 8 on Monday, March 3, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

International fans can enjoy this debut anime on global streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, bringing the latest episodes to viewers across the globe.

Sentai Filmworks holds the streaming rights for this Seinen anime in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, making Flower and Asura episode 8 available to fans in these regions on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 7: A brief recap

Hana's acting impresses everyone (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 7 begins with Matsuyuki dreaming of his sister sharing her wish to become a poet. Afterward, the broadcasting club finalizes their script for the drama entry in the NHA competition, with the writer Matsuyuki drawing inspiration from his sister's journey.

With An, Hanab, and Matsuyuki cast in the roles, they soon begin rehearsals, with Hana taking on the character based on his sister.

After exams, filming starts, and An gives Hana a makeover, making her ecstatic. While Matsuyuki struggles with acting, Shuudai's encouragement helps, but it's Hana's stunning performance that leaves everyone in awe. During a beach scene, Hana recites a poem written by Matsuyuki's sister, deeply moving Matsuyuki.

In the moment, he deviates from the script, sincerely praising her. Afterward, he admits to An that this was his true intention all along and finally accepts his sister's invitation.

Matsuyuki's sister is thrilled by his reply and is revealed to be an acquaintance of Shura Saionji, who also mentions having a younger sister.

Back at the broadcasting club, the seniors announce joint practice sessions with other schools. As they discuss Saionji's play, Matsuyuki reveals that the poet she'll be reading from is his elder sister, Owari Konoyono. He invites everyone to attend, and they eagerly agree.

The episode concludes with Matsuyuki reuniting with his sister, while Hana and Saionji briefly cross paths through a glass wall, before ending on an exciting note with the curtains rising as Saionji prepares to begin the performance.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 8? (speculative)

Saionji and Hana cross paths (Image via Studio Bind)

With episode 7 ending on a high note revealing Matsuyuki's sister's identity and shifting the spotlight to Saionji, Flower and Asura episode 8 is expected to center around Shura Saionji's stage performance.

The episode will likely explore how witnessing her favorite artist's live recitation for the first time impacts Hana and whether it influences her own approach to readings. Additionally, the episode may kick off the school's joint practice sessions with other clubs, introducing fresh faces and new excitement to the story.

