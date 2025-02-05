Flower and Asura episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 6 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 1.29 am JST. Episode 5, titled Youth and Breakdowns, centered on Hana and her fellow broadcasting club members preparing for the approaching NHK competition. This led to significant growth in Hana and An's relationship.

What began as a misunderstanding gradually became mutual understanding, allowing them to finally become friends. The episode also provided deeper insight into An's past and perspective.

Building on these developments, Hanashura episode 6 is expected to further explore Hana and the club's journey as they prepare for the NHK contest. The episode may also mark the beginning of the competition itself.

Flower and Asura episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

An and Hana (Image via Studio Bind)

As mentioned, Flower and Asura episode 6 will be released on several TV stations in Japan at 1.29 am JST on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available earlier for international fans after Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, February 11 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 11 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 11 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 11 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 11 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 11 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 6?

Hana impresses An with her recitation (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 6 will air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 1.29 am JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on the same day at 11.30 pm JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts are set for Thursday, February 13, 2025. Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11.30 pm JST.

For viewers in Japan, multiple streaming platforms offer flexible viewing options for this Winter 2025 anime. Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai stream the episodes concurrently with the TV broadcast.

Flower and Asura episode 6 will also be available on d Anime Store and Lemino starting Saturday, February 15, 2025, after 12 am JST. Additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin airing it on Monday, February 17, 2025, after 12 am JST.

International fans can enjoy this debut anime on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, which are accessible worldwide.

Sentai Filmworks has secured the streaming rights for this Seinen in North America, Australia, and the British Isles. Thus, viewers in these regions can watch Flower and Asura episode 6 on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 5: A brief recap

Hana in episode 5 (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 5 opens with the NHK competition approaching, prompting Hana and the broadcasting club members to begin their preparations. During a conversation with Miiko, Hana learns that An was her middle schoolmate. That evening, Hana decides to recite Counting the Blue Spring for the contest but struggles with her performance.

The next day, Hana and Miiko run into An. Miiko mentions their old friend Misaki, but An is unwilling to talk about her. She also advises Hana against choosing that book, claiming it doesn't suit Hana's voice and expressing her dislike for it. Instead, she suggests The Metamorphosis for a better chance at winning.

Despite this, Hana eventually decides to follow her heart and stick with her selection, leading to a heated argument in which she questions An's aversion to recitations. After discussing this with the other club members, Hana learns more about An's perspective from Akiyama and resolves to befriend her.

Hana and An's argument (Image via Studio Bind)

Determined, Hana persistently tries to reach An, who tells her to say something worth listening to. Interpreting this as a challenge to improve, Hana hones her recitation skills with help from Mizuki and the seniors. When she approaches An again, she delivers an impressive recitation performance, drawing the attention of their peers.

An pulls Hana aside and opens up about her past, revealing that an unpleasant experience with a childhood friend made her resent the book and choose announcements over recitation. Realizing her mistake, Hana apologizes for making assumptions. An also acknowledges Hana's determination.

Episode 5 ends on an uplifting note as the two finally understand each other, marking the start of their friendship.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 6? (speculative)

With Hana and An's relationship improving as they gain a deeper understanding of each other, Flower and Asura episode 6 is expected to further explore the development of their growing friendship.

As the NHK contest draws nearer, viewers can anticipate seeing how Hana's strengthened bond with An, her improved recitation skills, and her expanded perspective contribute to her preparation. With the focus shifting toward the competition, Flower and Asura episode 6 will likely build upon the contest's progression and may even delve into its commencement.

