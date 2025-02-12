Flower and Asura Episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. The sixth episode of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Scripts and Pancakes, delves deeper into Matsuyuki's character, shedding light on his family situation and hinting at his sister's identity through her invitation to a Shura Saionji show, where she has access to reserved seats.

Meanwhile, the broadcasting club begins preparing for the NHK competition, and Hana finally selects her recitation piece. With these developments, Episode 7 is expected to further explore Matsuyuki's family background and possibly unveil his sister's true identity, explaining how she secured seats for the renowned actress's show and whether Matsuyuki will accept her invitation.

Flower and Asura Episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Hana and An in Episode 6 (Image via Studio Bind)

As previously mentioned, Flower and Asura Episode 7 is going to be released across several TV stations in Japan, at 1:29 AM JST on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier for most international fans after Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura Episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, February 18 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 18 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 18 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 18 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 18 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 18 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura Episode 7?

Flower and Asura Episode 7 will air on several TV platforms across Japan, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts will follow on Thursday, February 20, 2025, with Sun TV and KBS Kyoto airing it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

For Japanese audiences, multiple local streaming platforms offer flexible viewing options for this Winter 2025 anime. Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai will stream concurrently with the TV broadcast. It will also be available on d Anime Store and Lemino starting Saturday, February 22, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin airing it on Monday, February 24, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

International viewers can catch this debut anime on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, ensuring fans worldwide have access to the latest episodes. For fans in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Sentai Filmworks has secured the streaming rights. Therefore, viewers in these regions can watch Flower and Asura Episode 7 on Hidive.

Flower and Asura Episode 6: A brief recap

Hana's recitation impresses Setaro (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura Episode 6 opens with a glimpse into Matsuyuki's family life. On his way to school, he notices a poster for the renowned actress Shura Saionji's upcoming recitation show.

The focus then shifts to the broadcasting club, where the members discuss their participation in the NHK competition. After some debate, the first-years decide to produce a TV drama, while Hana takes it upon herself to choose her recitation piece.

The next day, Kichijouji rejects Hana's initial selection, offering her guidance on selecting a passage that's best suited for the competition. After a brief chat with Setaro, Hana ultimately picks one of Kichijouji's recommendations, opting for the more challenging piece. When she performs it, Setaro is deeply impressed, and Kichijouji also approves her choice.

Though pleased with her progress, Hana soon notices An struggling with her own preparations. As they talk, Matsuyuki approaches Hana for an interview. Their conversation takes a personal turn, leading Matsuyuki to open up about his family and how he joined the broadcasting club.

As part of Matsuyuki's project, the club members accompany Hana to one of her storytelling sessions for children on her island. The event is a success, earning Hana the admiration of her peers.

The episode ends on a suspenseful note as on their way back, Matsuyuki receives an invitation from his sister to Shura Saionji's upcoming recitation show, informing him that seats have been reserved for family and friends.

What to expect in Flower and Asura Episode 7? (speculative)

Matsuyuki sees Saionji's show's poster

With Episode 6 ending on a suspenseful note, leaving viewers curious about Matsuyuki's sister's true identity, Flower and Asura Episode 7 is expected to delve deeper into his family background and circumstances. The upcoming episode may reveal who his sister is and how she secured reserved seats for the renowned actress Shura Saionji's recitation show.

Additionally, as the NHK competition approaches, the episode is likely to highlight the progress of each broadcasting club member's preparations, potentially shifting the focus toward the competition itself.

