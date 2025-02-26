Flower and Asura episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 9 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Episode 8 of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Satisfaction and Unfinished, follows the broadcasting club's efforts to refine their drama entry for the NHK competition.

With a strong focus on Toga, the narrative explores how he gains new perspectives, allowing him to not only grow personally but also enhance the drama's quality with improved music. Additionally, the club members witness Shura Saionji's live recitation, which further fuels their determination to improve.

With episode 8 wrapping up the submission process, episode 9 is expected to explore how their entries are received. It may also mark the beginning of the competition, delving into how the members perform as they take on the challenge with their renewed resolve.

Flower and Asura episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Shura Saionji during the show (Image via Studio Bind)

As per the anime's official website, Flower and Asura episode 9 is going to be released across several TV stations in Japan, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. For most international fans, the episode's English-subtitled version will be out earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 4 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 4 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, March 4 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 4 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 4 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 4 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 9?

Flower and Asura episode 9 will be released on several TV networks across Japan, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set for the same day at 11:30 PM JST on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa. Additional broadcasts will follow on Thursday, March 6, 2025, as Sun TV and KBS Kyoto will air it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers also have multiple streaming options for this Winter 2025 anime. This includes Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, which stream simultaneously with the TV broadcast, and d Anime Store and Lemino, where it will become available starting Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming the episode on Monday, March 10, 2025, from 12 AM JST onwards.

For international audiences, this debut anime is streaming on global sites such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, bringing the latest episodes to fans worldwide. For fans in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Sentai Filmworks is streaming this show, making Flower and Asura episode 9 available to viewers in these regions on Hidive.

Flower and Asura episode 8: A brief recap

Hana and the others are impressed with Toga's piano piece (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 8 begins with Shura Saionji's recitation stage performance, leaving Hana and the rest of the broadcasting club in awe after experiencing it live.

Inspired yet feeling their own skills are lacking, both Hana and An vow to improve and surpass Saionji. Their determination inspires the entire club as they prepare for the upcoming NHK contest. As the members work on their drama entry, Toga expresses dissatisfaction, believing that the sound can be further refined.

Kichijouji sets a deadline for revisions, giving him until the end of the next school day. Struggling for inspiration, Toga, Hana, Setaro, and Mizuki take a walk at Hana's suggestion.

Along the way, they encounter one of Toga's former middle school clubmates. The episode also reveals more about Toga's experiences at his middle school's club and sees a heartfelt conversation between him and Setaro that shifts Toga's perspective.

Later, as Hana plays the piano by the beach, the beauty of the scene inspires Toga. He composes a stunning piece on the piano, harmonizing with the sound of crashing waves—a perfect complement for the drama's climactic final beach scene.

The next day, the team successfully submits their contest entries on time, feeling satisfied with the final result. Toga receives unexpected praise from An and Kichijouji, while also learning to appreciate the simpler, ordinary moments in life. The episode closes by revealing the drama's climactic scene, now enhanced with the newly composed music.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 9? (speculative)

Hana as she's impressed with Toga's piano piece (Image via Studio Bind)

With episode 8 closing with the successful submission of their entries for the NHK contest, Flower and Asura episode 9 is expected to shift focus toward the competition itself. The upcoming episode may delve into how their submissions are received, setting the stage for the results to unfold.

It could mark the official start of the contest or explore the broadcasting club's growing anticipation and intensified preparations as they strive to show their best work.

