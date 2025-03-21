BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 10 of BabanBabanBan Vampire mostly focused on the introduction of Nagayoshi Mori—a powerful and vicious vampire who aims to wipe out all the vampires and vampire hunters and rule the world with an iron grip—and he's Ranmaru's older brother.

Note: This article contains spoilers for BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 11 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 22, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 22, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 22, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 is set to premiere in Japan on TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will also air on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

For international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 will be available to stream on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 recap

Ranmaru, as seen in episode 10

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10, titled Mr. Sakamoto and the Vampire, began with a look at Umetaro Sakamoto's usual days at his job as a teacher, which came to a grinding halt when he was attacked by a mysterious vampire one night.

Fortunately, Sakamoto managed to survive the encounter and was recuperating at home. When Ranmaru came to visit him, Sakamoto disclosed to him the events of the night when he was attacked by the vampire. He started off by saying that on that fateful day, he was tasked with teaching the night-schoolers.

However, a vampire had snuck into the school along with the night-schoolers. He started a ruckus, which caught the attention of Sakamoto. Things further escalated when the two got into a scuffle after Sakamoto discovered that the vampire was there to kill him. Apparently, the vampire had been wiping out several vampire hunters lately, and was on a mission to get rid of all vampire hunters as well as vampires so that he could rule the world by his lonesome.

Nagayoshi Mori, as seen in episode 10

Their fight didn't last very long, as the vampire effortlessly overpowered Sakamoto and inflicted grave wounds on the latter. Fortunately, Sakamoto managed to escape with his life after exploiting the vampire's weakness and jumping through the window. After relaying this information to Ranmaru, Sakamoto requested him to take out the vampire before he could cause any harm to Rihito and the other students.

The following night, the vampire visited the school at night once again and almost succeeded in devouring Yamanba's blood. Fortunately, Franken engaged him in a fight, thus allowing her to escape. However, their fight didn't last long, as the vampire effortlessly defeated Franken and was about to devour him as well—when Ranmaru suddenly appeared and rescued Franken.

After leaving Franken with Yamanba, Ranmaru engaged the vampire in a fight. It was at this point that it was revealed that the vampire was actually Ranmaru's older brother—Nagayoshi Mori, who had a deep-seated grudge against Ranmaru for killing Nobunaga. He quickly defeated Ranmaru as well, following which he revealed that it was him who was behind Ryoma Sakamoto's death. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11

Following Nagayoshi's revelation that he was the actual person responsible for Ryoma Sakamoto's death, we can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 to feature Ranmaru finally fighting back against his older brother, who poses a threat to almost every single person close to him.

