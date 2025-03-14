Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will first air on local TV networks in Japan, such as TBS and BS11. The same episode will later be streamed, both locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw the Koigahama Highlands group go on a trip alongside Togo and Mizuho's friend Chika Kurashiki. For a moment, it seemed like Shin was putting no effort into getting close to Mizuho. That's when Shin made an impulsive move and kissed Mizuho.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 release date and time

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The upcoming episode will be titled Things That Change. The anime's next episode may be delayed in certain parts of the world due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules.

The eleventh episode of the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday March 20 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday March 20 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday March 20 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday March 20 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday March 20 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday March 21 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday March 21 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday March 21

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 will first be aired on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA Premium, U-Next, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 Recap

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10, titled Impulse, saw the Koigahama Highlands group go on a trip with Togo and Chika Kurashiki. During the trip, Airu keeps egging Shin on for not trying hard to get close to Mizuho. Given the constant push, Shin tried to spend some alone time with Mizuho but failed to make any real progress.

Later in the episode, Kizuki figures out that Shin liked Mizuho. However, he was confused why Shin supported him in pursuing Mizuho. The episode ended with Shin impulsively meeting up with Mizuho and kissing her.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11?

Shin and Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 11, titled Things That Change, will most likely reveal Mizuho's reaction to Shin's impulsive kiss. While she was into Kizuki, she still found it difficult to admit that she liked him. Thus, it is to be seen how Mizuho will react after Shin professes his love for her.

In addition, the anime might also reveal Kizuki's reaction to the same development. He wanted to meet Mizuho in her room. Instead, the anime saw Shin taking an abrupt step and kissing Mizuho without notice.

