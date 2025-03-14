Araiguma Calcal-dan anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, March 14, 2025 saw the Araiguma Calcal-dan anime series begin streaming a new promotional video, revealing its official release date of Friday, April 4, 2025 in Japan. Additionally, the television anime series also revealed its theme song information and a new key visual featuring the series’ central cast of raccoon characters.

While the television Araiguma Calcal-dan anime series has yet to confirm its international streaming availability, fans can expect clarity on this matter in the coming weeks. Domestically, the series has confirmed that it will stream on the typical platforms in Japan, such as d Anime Store, Lemino, Abema, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Japanese metalcore band Hanabie. performs Araiguma Calcal-dan anime’s theme song

As mentioned above, the Araiguma Calcal-dan anime series will premiere on Japanese television on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 12:54AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will first premiere on Yomiuri TV at this time, before later airing on BS NTV on Saturday, April 5. As of this article’s writing, these are the only two television networks confirmed to be airing the series. Its theme song is “Karugaru Everyday!!,” or “Easy Everyday,” performed by Hanabie..

The newest 30-second promotional video focuses primarily on introducing the anime’s titular group, with each being given a brief chance to speak after being introduced. The group’s base is also seemingly highlighted in the opening scenes of the trailer. The promotional video ends by reconfirming the anime’s release information in Japan. A key visual released alongside this latest batch of news also highlights the titular group and their unique personalities.

The Araiguma Calcal-dan anime, or Racoon Calcal Force, is a spinoff of the Araiguma Rascal, or Raccoon Rascal, franchise. Currently announced cast for the anime includes Junya Enoki as Acacal, Taku Yashiro as Logical, Kensho Ono as Subcal, Yohei Azakami as Comical, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Middle. It is unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not this is the full cast list for the series or if more members will be announced.

The franchise centers on the titular secret society aiming for world domination, while also consistently topping the rankings for the world’s most popular companies. Although most of the members are some of society’s elites, all strive to fulfill the goals of the company and its boss. The spinoff focuses on a branch in the Tama region of Tokyo, which has low business performance but members who still strive to perform better each and every day.

Henry Hirakawa is directing the anime at Nippon Animation, with Ayano Yoshioka designing the characters Arisa Okehazama is composing the music, while Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director Kozo Misawa and Hitomi Hiratsuka are credited as chief producers, with Hiroya Tanaka and Kasummi Dekune credited as producers.

