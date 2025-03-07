Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan, such as TBS and BS11. The same episode will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Shin convince the Principal to reinstate the Ao High Festival for one day. Amidst this, Kizuki remained uncertain whether Mizuho liked him or considered him as her little brother. The anime also revealed that it was Shin who encouraged Kizuki to go after Mizuho.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 release date and time

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 will be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled Impulse. The anime's next episode may get delayed across parts of the world due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules.

Ad

The tenth episode of the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday March 13 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday March 13 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday March 13 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday March 13 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday March 13 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday March 14 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday March 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday March 14

Ad

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 will first be broadcast on TBS, followed by BS11. The same anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA Premium, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.

Ad

As for global anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9 Recap

Akiyama as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9, titled The Times I Spent With You, saw the students at Ao High take down all the arrangements they made for the cultural festival. However, as Shin wanted to make more memories with Mizuho, he convinced the Principal not to cancel the event. While the Principal decided on some restrictions, she allowed students to conduct the festival.

Ad

The anime episode later revealed that it was Shin who encouraged Kizuki to go after Mizuho if he liked her. He had also seen Kizuki confessing to Mizuho on the night of her seventeenth birthday. Nevertheless, Shin did not want things to be left the way they were and wanted to get closer to Mizuho.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10?

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 10, titled Impulse, might focus a whole lot more on Shin as he tries to get close to Mizuho. As evident from his relationship with her in the future, it is quite clear that Shin makes no progress with her. However, it is to be seen whether he makes an actual effort before giving up.

Ad

In addition, the anime might also shift its focus back to Airu. He has been missing out on some screentime in the recent episodes and could take center stage next episode.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback