One Punch Man season 3 teaser trailer breakdown: J.C. Staff hypes up Saitama vs. Garou

Following its announcement video released around a year ago, One Punch Man season 3 finally released its first full promotional video on Friday, March 7, 2025. As per the latest information, the anime is set to premiere in October 2025.

One Punch Man is one of the most highly anticipated IPs, as fans have been waiting for the anime to return since 2019. They were disappointed by the second season's production quality and hoped some other animation studio would purchase the IP. However, J.C. Staff is set to return for the third season, leaving fans very concerned.

The good thing is that, as shared by J.C. Staff producer Atsushi Fujishiro, the staff was aware of fans' high expectations and were committed to delivering a season that wouldn't disappoint. While there is still some time for the anime's premiere, let's take a look at the trailer and analyze what fans can expect from the anime.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

First One Punch Man season 3 PV focuses on Fubuki, Genos, Tatsumaki, and other heroes

One Punch Man season 3 teaser trailer breakdown

As fans must have observed, the One-Punch Man anime was releasing its hero visuals on the first Friday of every month. However, instead of releasing a hero visual in March 2025, the anime released its first full promotional video and the "strongest version" key visual.

The promotional video opened with a still of eight S-Class Heroes as the camera vertically panned upward. The eight heroes were, namely, Superalloy Blackluster, Atomic Samurai, Pig God, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Child Emperor, Tatsumaki, Flashy Flash, and Zombieman.

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man season 3 anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The promotional video then changed its vibe with its background music. During this, the anime gave fans a closer look at the heroes who appeared in the "strongest version" key visual. The heroes were none other than Hell Blizzard, Handsome Kamen Amai Mask, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Demon Cyborg, Flashy Flash, Superalloy Blackluster, Pig God, Zombieman, King, Child Emperor, Atomic Samurai, Silver Fang, Terrible Tornado, and Saitama.

As for the production quality, despite looking good, the promotional video had a few hiccups. The first scene featuring the eight S-Class Heroes did not look as good as one would have expected, as the artwork looked nowhere near the quality seen in the manga.

Genos as seen in the One Punch Man season 3 anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

This would lead one to question J.C. Staff's decision to include the still in the promotional video. The chances are that they wanted to hint at all the big fights set to take place in the upcoming season. While Tatsumaki vs. Psykos may not happen this season, it was a highly anticipated fight featured in the story arc.

This scene was followed by quick glimpses of the heroes featured in the key visual. While the drawings looked reasonably good, the segment featured almost no animation cuts. Except for a few, all characters were shown standing still, with some effects in motion around them. This makes it extremely difficult to judge the production quality for the upcoming season.

Realistically, J.C. Staff should have added a lot of high-quality animation cuts to hype up fans. Thus, the sheer absence suggests that the animation studio may be running behind schedule and could repeat the mistakes it made during the second season.

Child Emperor as seen in the One Punch Man season 3 anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The promotional video's final cuts featured Saitama as he seemed angry that the hero hunter Garou was not coming after him. Therefore, he decided to look for the monster himself and punch him. With this scene, the anime effectively hyped up Saitama vs. Garou without even showing Garou in the promotional video. That said, it is doubtful whether the fight will be featured in the upcoming anime season.

As for the production quality, the animation and shading for the Saitama segment looked fine. But to be honest, the scene itself did not feature any complex movements, hence, it is tough to say what fans should expect. The promotional video ended by saying, "The Strongest Will Assemble."

