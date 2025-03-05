J.C. Staff producer's latest comments suggest One Punch Man season 3 won't disappoint fans

With AnimeJapan 2025 slowly approaching, fans have been hoping for J.C. Staff to finally reveal the release date for One Punch Man season 3 anime during the event. That's when a new comment from Producer Atsushi Fujishiro left fans hopeful of what they could witness in the upcoming anime.

Ad

As fans must remember, while Madhouse was praised for its work in One Punch Man season 1, J.C. Staff was heavily criticized for its production for the second season. Therefore, most fans were concerned that the same animation studio was set to produce the third season. Fortunately, Producer Atsushi Fujishiro's comment suggests the third season will look better than the second season.

J.C. Staff Producer conveys plans for One Punch Man season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

J.C. Staff producer Atsushi Fujishiro recently commented on One Punch Man season 3. As per him, the preparations for the third season were steadily progressing. As the anime was a popular title with high expectations, the animation studio was committed to delivering a season that wouldn't disappoint fans.

As fans may remember, Character Designer Chikashi Kubota had previously expressed some problems with the production. Due to professional secrecy, he could not reveal much. Nevertheless, this worried fans as they hoped for J.C. Staff to deliver a decent third season for the anime.

Ad

Garou as seen in the One Punch Man season 3 anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

It isn't like fans are now unworried about the upcoming anime. However, they are relieved to learn that the animation studio is aware of their mistakes and wants to deliver a good adaptation. Hence, despite the risk, there is a good chance that One Punch Man season 3 may turn out great and surpass the previous season in production.

Ad

Fans' reaction to Atsushi Fujishiro's comment

Most fans were happy to read this comment. Some fans seemingly had faith in J.C. Staff since day one. Hence, the recent comment amplified their feelings. As for other fans, they weren't so sure but expected the upcoming anime to at least surpass the second season in quality.

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man season 3 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Meanwhile, other fans believed that such a comment should mean One Punch Man season 3 will easily become the best season of anime J.C. Staff ever created.

Ad

"Had faith in JC from day 1, this just amplifies it," one fan said.

"I won't have high expectations, but I hope that at least Season 3 is of better quality than Season 2," another fan added.

"By this comment from him this should easily be the best season of anime JC has ever created if they deliver this arc," another fan said.

Ad

"That's what they say, but can we believe it," other fan said.

Amidst this, some fans believed that the producer was only trying to hype up the fans, while in reality, the production was set to be poor. As per them, the producer was trying to cover up their production crisis through some lip service ahead of the anime's premiere.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback