Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9 will be released on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. The anime episode will first air on local television networks in Japan, such as TBS and BS11. The same episode will stream later, both locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode focused on Shugo as he joined Mizuho and Togo on their car ride to stop his older brother from making any moves on her. Later, it was also revealed that Shugo was only pretending to like his teacher to protect himself from his feelings for Mizuho. Nevertheless, Sugo continued his one-sided love.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9 release date and time

Shugo as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8 will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled The Times I Spent With You. The anime's next episode may get delayed in certain regions due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules.

Ad

The ninth episode of the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday March 6 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday March 6 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday March 6 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday March 6 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday March 6 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday March 7 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday March 7 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday March 7

Ad

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9?

Shiraishi as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9 will first air on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will be available to stream online on HULU, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.

Ad

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9 will be available online on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8 recap

Togo as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 8, titled The Shape of One-Sided Love, saw Togo asking Mizuho out for a car ride. As Kizuki, Shin, and Airu were busy, they asked Shugo to join them and stop Togo from making any moves on Mizuho. Hence, Shugo spent the day separating Mizuho and Togo. Amidst this, Togo questioned Shugo if he wasn't bothered that his friends did not consider him a rival for Mizuho's love. This triggered Shugo to take action.

Ad

The anime episode later saw Shiraishi sensei inform Togo that his younger brother was using her as a camouflage to protect himself from the feelings he has for some other girl. She believed Shugo would regret this and asked him to take action. The anime later revealed the future, as Mizuho could be seen returning home to Shugo, suggesting they ended up together.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9? (speculative)

Ad

Shugo as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 9, titled The Times I Spent With You, will most likely reveal what Shugo did after seeing Kizuki and Mizuho grow close to each other. While he said he had no regrets about hiding his feelings, the anime suggested that he ended up with her. So, the anime might reveal what changed between them.

Ad

That said, there is also the chance that Mizuho does not end up with Shugo, and she was only visiting him for dinner.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback