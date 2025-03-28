Your Forma anime unveils non-credit opening and mini-anime

On Friday, March 28, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about the Your Forma anime's non-credit opening video and mini-anime via email correspondence. The opening video gave fans a glimpse of the anime before its April 2025 premiere.

Your Forma, written by Mareho Kikuishi and illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki, is a Japanese light novel series published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint since March 2021. The series was later picked up for a manga adaptation by Yoshinori Kisaragi and an anime adaptation by Geno Studio

Your Forma anime unveils opening video ahead of April 2025 premiere

Your Forma anime is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. However, Twin Engine released its non-credit opening video in advance. The opening video features a one-chorus version of the opening theme song "GRIDOUT," performed by yama.

The non-credit opening video offers fans a glimpse into the action and unique setting of the upcoming title.

Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

The video shows Echika Hieda in action alongside her android partner Harold Lucraft. The two investigators are shown in different settings. They are shown sitting at a table leisurely, going after suspects, and conducting brain dives into people's memories to solve important cases.

In addition, the opening video also gave fans a look at Bigga (voiced by Nao Touyama), Ui Totoki (voiced by Aya Endou), Ivan Lukich Fokine (voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto), and Darya (Ayaka Nanase).

A scene from Petit Forma: Electrocrime Bureau Journal (Image via Geno Studio)

Besides the non-credit opening video, the anime also launched its mini-anime "Petit Forma: Electrocrime Bureau Journal." The first episode features Kana Hanazawa as Echika Hieda and Kensho Ono as Harold Lucraft. Both characters can be seen standing in a studio.

Unlike the main anime which is filled with intense suspense, the mini-anime is a relaxed spin-off following the everyday lives of SD versions of Echika Hieda, Harold Lucraft, and friends. The anime is short and easy to enjoy.

What is Your Forma anime about?

Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

The anime is set in an alternate 2023 where Your Forma, a miraculous technology that invasively recorded everything a person experiences was used to treat a massive outbreak. This development led to the advent of electronic investigators.

Echika Hieda was a brilliant electronic investigator, however, her partners were never able to keep up with her. That's when she was partnered up with a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. The anime follows this unlikely duo as they team up to solve mysteries.

