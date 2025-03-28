Solo Leveling season 2 finale's PV teases Liu Zhigang's first appearance

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled a teaser promotional video for the Solo Leveling season 2 finale. While the teaser previewed several events set to take place in the finale, one that stood out was Liu Zhigang's first appearance.

The anime's previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo arrive on Jeju Island and fight the Ants using his Shadow Soldiers. Just as he prepared to help the S-Rank Hunters escape the island, the Ant King returned to the Ant Queen's lair. Sung Jinwoo defeated the Ant King and looked for ways to heal Cha Hae-in.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 finale teaser gives first look at Liu Zhigang

As seen in the Solo Leveling season 2 finale teaser, the promotional video opens with the hunters from Korea celebrating the success of the fifth Jeju Island Raid.

Many people from Korea had lost people close to them due to the previous raids, hence, the fifth raid's successes meant a lot to them. More importantly, the number of casualties in this raid was far less than any of the previous four raids.

The Korean S-Rank Hunter as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 finale (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Right after, the promotional video showed fans a glimpse of the Korean S-Rank Hunters returning to Korea's mainland. While the promotional video did not show Cha Hae-in, the fact that the S-Rank Hunters looked happy could be a sign that the Hunters Guild Vice-Captain had survived. The question is, how did Sung Jinwoo save her from the brink of death?

After the promotional video showed Hunter Association Chairman Go Gunhee and Chief Inspector Woo Jinchul content with the raid's result, the teaser switched its focus to the coast of China.

Liu Zhigang as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 finale (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A muscular hunter with a ponytail could be seen sitting over a ship, stretching his body in preparation to fight the squadron of Jeju Island Ants approaching the coast of China. The hunter wore a red T-shirt, and black pants, and carried two swords holstered around his waist. This hunter was none other than Liu Zhigang, the strongest Hunter in China.

As revealed by the manhwa, he is one of the five National Level Hunters and ranks second in the world. This Hunter will have a huge role in the story's future.

Baek Yoonho and Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 finale (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, the promotional video revealed that the anime's final episode will feature a memorial for all the victims of the Jeju Island raid. Sung Jinwoo is set to attend the memorial, which might also be his first public appearance after he was announced as Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter.

The Solo Leveling season 2 finale teaser also hinted at a conversation between Sung Jinwoo and Baek Yoonho. While the anime did not reveal what the two are set to speak about during the memorial, it may have something to do with Jinwoo's powers or his accomplishment in clearing the S-Rank dungeon.

