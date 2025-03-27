Will Liu Zhigang appear in Solo Leveling season 2 finale? Possibilities explored

Solo Leveling season 2 is just one episode away from concluding what has been a highly successful second run. Released shortly after the first, expectations were high for this new installment, especially given the arcs covered. Needless to say, the animation studio A-1 Pictures went above and beyond to deliver.

Now, as we approach the end, one question remains: Will Liu Zhigang appear? While nothing has been confirmed, there is a chance that Liu Zhigang is teased briefly by the end of the episode. This is significant, as it could indicate what is in store for the third season — it would involve introducing a new character and officially concluding the Jeju Island Arc while announcing the start of the next arc in Chugong's story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling series and reflects the writer's opinions.

Solo Leveling season 2: Liu Zhigang's appearance, possibilities explored

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation of Liu Zhigang's appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13. However, given the pacing of the episodes and A-1 Pictures' tendency to include cliffhangers, Zhigang might be teased in the episode's final moments. This would be reasonable, considering he doesn't play a major role in this arc.

For those unfamiliar with the Manhwa, Liu Zhigang is one of five National-Level Hunters. He hails from China, where he is the strongest hunter, ranking second in the world. A muscular young man with dark yellow eyes and long hair tied in a ponytail, he is naturally brash and battle-hungry. However, he is also humble, acknowledging Jinwoo's strength and showing respect to those he considers worthy.

Zhigang makes a brief debut in chapter 107 (Web Novel) while defending the east coast of China, showcasing his powers when he eliminates a swarm of Ants with a single strike. Aside from that, he expresses disappointment at not being able to confront the Ant King.

Sung Jinwoo vs The Ant King in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, beyond this, he is largely uninvolved in the Jeju Island Arc. He plays a more significant role in subsequent arcs, such as the Japan Crisis Arc (where he easily defeats a giant trying to cross the ocean into China from an S-Rank Gate in Tokyo) and the International Guild Conference Arc (where he first interacts with Jinwoo).

But all of this occurs later in the story, likely in future seasons. For now, there is a possibility that A-1 Pictures will tease fans with the briefest glimpse of Liu Zhigang. It would be the perfect conclusion to Solo Leveling season 2, highlighting that the threat of the Ants could have spread to other nations had it not been contained on Jeju. Furthermore, it would serve as a great introduction to National Level Hunters.

The mere existence of just five of these Hunters in the world highlights the upper echelons of power in the Solo Leveling universe. Their abilities surpass those of S-Ranks, making them both feared and respected by their respective countries. Zhigang's display at the end of the Jeju Island Arc was just a tiny glimpse into what these Hunters can achieve.

In conclusion

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 has delivered an exhilarating adaptation of the Jeju Island Arc, showcasing intense battles and high-quality animation. With just one episode left, the anticipation surrounding Liu Zhigang's possible appearance is strong. Given his minor role in this arc, it seems unlikely he will make a significant impact, but a brief teaser remains a possibility.

If A-1 Pictures does include Zhigang in the final moments, it would serve as an exciting foreshadowing of future arcs, subtly introducing the National Level Hunters and setting the stage for season 3. However, without official confirmation, fans can only be patient to see whether the studio chooses to end on a cliffhanger or if they save his debut for later.

