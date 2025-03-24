Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, the anime finally showcased the fight between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 101-104, the animation studio made some alterations to add extra context for fans.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 saw Sung Jinwoo arrive at Jeju Island and take down the ants using his Shadow Soldiers. Just as the Hunters were set to take Cha Hae-in to a Healer, the Ant King appeared in the lair. Sung Jinwoo stepped forward and fought the Ant King defeating him mercilessly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

The broadcasting scenes were altered in the anime

Sung Jinah as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must remember, the broadcast from Jeju Island was never interrupted from the camera operator's end but the studio. They feared that the Ant King would annihilate all S-Rank Hunters, and actively chose not to broadcast it. However, in the anime, the broadcast was interrupted because the A-Rank Hunter's camera had malfunctioned for a while.

In addition, while the manhwa showed people's reaction to Sung Jinwoo's arrival at Jeju Island, it never showed their anxiety when the broadcast got interrupted mid-way. The anime added these extra scenes to elaborate on why the citizens and Hunters were shocked to learn about the developments.

Sung Jinwoo never added the Ants to his Shadow Army in the anime

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must remember, amidst the fight against the Jeju Island Ants, Sung Jinwoo extracted the deceased Ants to help his Shadow Soldiers in the fight. Sung Jinwoo had the same idea in the anime and wished to extract the deceased ants. Unfortunately, the Ant King's sudden return to the Ant Queen's lair interrupted him.

The anime also added an extra scene that saw Sung Jinwoo asking the remaining S-Rank Hunters to follow Tusk. He wanted the Hunters to leave with Cha Hae-in to get her treated, thus he entrusted Tusk to clear a path for them.

Japanese Hunter Association Chairman Matsumoto Shigeo initiates Plan No. 9 in the anime

Matsumoto Shigeo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers might recollect, after Japanese Hunter Association Chairman Matsumoto Shigeo learned about the deaths of his seven S-Rank Hunters, he had basically given up on the mission. Instead of focusing on his Hunters, he watched what was happening on Jeju Island through the Korean broadcast for the S-Rank Dungeon Raid.

However, in the anime, Matsumoto did not give up, despite the casualties. He asked Drawn Sword Guild Vice-Guildmaster Sugimoto to initiate Plan No. 9. The remaining three S-Rank Hunters were to regroup with the second assault team in the sea and reenter Jeju Island to fight the Ant King and the remaining ants.

