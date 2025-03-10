Gear up Solo Leveling fans, S-Rank Hunters' nightmare is born

Solo Leveling fans have been gearing up for the Juju Island Raid Arc since the anime's first season. While the Japanese Hunter Association's plan brought some hope for the Korean Hunter Association, as things stand, the S-Rank Hunters aren't so safe as their worst nightmare has finally arisen.

Ad

After the Korean S-Rank Hunters had failed to close the gate that spawned on Jeju Island four years ago, it underwent a dungeon break. Following that, the Korean government launched three search-and-destroy missions but failed to reclaim the Jeju Island. While they abandoned the idea, the ants' sudden mutation and the team-up proposal from Japan saw Korea launch its fourth raid mission.

Unfortunately, not everything seemed to go according to the plan, as a hidden dungeon boss appeared on the island.

Ad

Trending

Ant King's appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 spells certain doom for the S-Rank Hunters

Ant Queen as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2, the Japanese Hunter Association proposed the Korean Hunter Association for a team up for the Jeju Island Raid. They planned on having ten S-Rank Hunters from their end distract the ants on the island, while the Korean S-Rank Hunters were to locate the Ant Queen and kill her. While this would not eliminate all ants immediately, the monsters should all die out within a year.

Ad

While it seemed like everything was going according to plan, a new hidden boss emerged within Jeju Island. Moments after the Korean S-Rank Hunters infiltrated the Ant Queen's base, Cha Hae-In spotted a huge egg in a room filled with ant eggs. To make matters worse, it had already hatched.

Ant King as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While the Korean S-Rank Hunters were clueless about the monster, the hidden boss had already begun his hunt. As seen in the anime, after Japanese S-Rank Hunters Tatsumi Fujishima, Kenzo Tanaka, and Akari Shimizu cleared out a wave of Ants, Tanaka asked Shimizu to heal him. Unfortunately, even before Shimizu could ask for something in exchange or heal Tanaka, the hidden boss, i.e., the Ant King, bit off her head.

Ad

This scene excuded awe as no one expected the Ant Queen's new son to be born this strong. They believed that any new threat was meant to be stronger than the already existing crisis. However, the fact that none of the S-Rank Hunters detected the Ant King's approach signified the new hidden boss's overwhelming strength and speed.

Akari Shimizu as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Considering that the Ant King had already taken down one of the 10 Japanese S-Rank Hunters in a second, the chances are that he will have no trouble defeating the rest. Realistically, the only Japanese S-Rank Hunter who could face him might be Goto Ryuji. However, given how Sung Jinwoo outperformed the Japanese Hunter, the chances are that all Japanese S-Rank Hunters may get wiped out.

Ad

With that, fans can only hope for the Korean S-Rank Hunters to somehow survive the ordeal and make it out alive.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback