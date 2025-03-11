A-1 Pictures surpasses the manhwa with Beru's design in Solo Leveling Season 2

With Solo Leveling Season 2 inching towards its conclusion, the anime has shifted its focus to the hidden dungeon boss of the Jeju Island, the Ant King. When the anime gave fans a first look at the monster, they weren't so pleased by his design as it looked far less menacing than the one seen in the manhwa.

However, the fans quickly changed their opinion on A-1 Pictures' character design choice after the animation studio released a new preview image for the next episode. Surprisingly, not only did Beru look good, but his character design far surpassed the one seen in the manhwa.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Ant King's design in Solo Leveling Season 2 surpasses the manhwa

When A-1 Pictures unveiled the Ant King's first look, the monster's character design looked far simpler than the one seen in the manhwa. The anime design lacked details, and the Ant King Beru looked like a normal ant with a blue body.

While it is true that the design didn't look menacing at first, the next visual convinced fans that A-1 Pictures had surpassed the manhwa with Beru's design.

Ant King as seen in the Solo Leveling season 2 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 set to premiere on Sunday, March 16, 2025, the anime unveiled its preview. While the other preview images gave fans glimpses at the Hunters, one revealed the Ant King's latest look in the anime that far surpassed anything shown in the manhwa.

Fans' reaction to Ant King Beru's design in Solo Leveling Season 2

Most Solo Leveling fans believed that the anime's character design was far superior. Hence, they questioned the fans who prematurely criticized A-1 Pictures for the same.

Ant King as seen in the Solo Leveling season 2 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, other fans who previously criticized the anime took back everything they said about A-1 Pictures' work. They believed that Beru had too much aura in the anime, which was perfect compared to the manhwa.

"Where the whining kids at now," one fan said.

"Yooo... The anime give beru too much aura...... Take it back. Jk.... This is perfect," another fan said.

"Imagine how he’ll look as a shadow now," another fan added.

"Manhwa Beru aura is on different level," other fan said.

Other fans took their praise a step further and wondered how the Ant King would look after Sung Jinwoo adds him as one of his shadows. As most fans would agree, while the monsters in Solo Leveling looked cool, they looked far better in their Shadow form. Hence, the Ant King was bound to look cooler when Sung Jinwoo extracts him into a Shadow later.

That said, some fans still weren't convinced, as they believed that the Ant King looked better in the manhwa. They nitpicked the differences they spotted compared to the source material and claimed that the manhwa Beru had a much better aura.

