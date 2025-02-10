Solo Leveling season 2 breaks a major Jujutsu Kaisen record on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling season 2 has had an explosive start following the success of the first installment. The anime adaptation of Chugong's web novel began airing in March 2024 when Studio A-1 Pictures took on the task. Needless to say, they've done a stellar job bringing the series to life. With just six episodes on air, Solo Leveling season 2 has shattered yet another record.

Previously held by the immensely popular Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling season 2 has overtaken it to secure a spot in the top 3 highest-rated anime series on Crunchyroll. Above Chugong's series are Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus One Piece and Koyoharu Gotouge's masterpiece Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.

Given the positive feedback that Solo Leveling season 2 is receiving, it won't be long before it surpasses these two series as well.

Solo Leveling season 2 leapfrogs Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll ratings

Following the success of Solo Leveling season 1 and its subsequent completion, Solo Leveling season 2 was announced shortly after in July 2024. This was a masterstroke in maintaining high anticipation for the next installment. Furthermore, several teasers were released over the following months to keep fans engaged with any updates A-1 Pictures wished to share.

As a result, Solo Leveling season 2 made an explosive entrance, shattering records with each weekly episode release. Most recently, Solo Leveling season 2 has surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen to become the 3rd Highest Rated Anime currently airing. With over 485,000 votes, Chugong's phenomenon is only behind Demon Slayer (approximately 570,000 votes) and One Piece (approximately 580,000 votes).

As mentioned, it would not be surprising if Solo Leveling season 2 surpasses these numbers by its 13th episode. This position and record were previously held by Jujutsu Kaisen, whose second season concluded in December 2023, wrapping up the Shibuya Arc. The third season is rumored to be released in 2026, which is a substantial wait for fans of the series.

While it is understandable why this is the case, given the importance and detail of the Culling Games Arc, it also allowed the hype to diminish somewhat. However, this is where Solo Leveling capitalized, releasing the second season shortly after the first to continue riding the wave of excitement.

Fans delighted by Solo Leveling season 2's achievement

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Needless to say, fans of Chugong's series were thrilled to see their beloved series do so well. After all, it was one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, and thus far, it has not disappointed. Staying true to the source material with Chugong himself involved in production, the anime has lived up to the hype and likely even exceeded expectations, with the smallest additions doing wonders for the story.

Additionally, Chugong's announcement of extra content for Igris and Ashborn has fueled the excitement for Solo Leveling's second season.

"I have a feeling it will at least surpass demon slayer," a user wrote.

Many fans were certain that the anime's trajectory was not moving upward. If not One Piece, they believed it would surpass Demon Slayer as well. The buildup has led to witnessing Sung Jinwoo completely redefine what it means to be a Hunter.

Currently, he has been tested and classified as S-Rank, but he seemingly possesses powers that exceed that rank. For those who follow the manhwa, this is just the beginning for the new Shadow Monarch.

"It's going to surpass demon slayer due to the Baran fight," a netizen predicted.

A segment of fans believes that Solo Leveling season 2 will surpass Demon Slayer in the next few episodes, particularly the upcoming Baran fight. Without revealing too much, the story transitions into the Return to Demon Castle Arc, where an incredibly powerful enemy awaits our protagonist.

Many rate this forthcoming battle very highly and feel that it will enable it to surpass Demon Slayer as well.

Sung Jinwoo and Igris (Image via A-1 Pictures)

"Kimetsu won't be getting seasons anymore and op is on break this is a great chance for solo leveling to secure 1st spot given the jeju eps are yet to release. Normally I would have been jealous and calling this overrated but after reading the it literally became my 3rd most fav," a fan voiced.

A fan provided a great explanation of the current situation. Chugong's series is in a prime position to contend for the top spot due to the current state of its competitors—Demon Slayer will not release any more seasons, only movies to cover the final arc, and One Piece seems to be on a break at the moment.

In simpler terms, this is the best opportunity for Solo Leveling to take advantage of and rise even further.

"Let's Level Up!," an enthusiast cheered.

Finally, many fans recognized the series for what it truly is. Translated from its original language, the title means "Only I Level Up," highlighting Jinwoo's ever-increasing power as he progresses through the levels established by the System.

Similarly, Solo Leveling transitioned from web novel to webtoon and subsequently to anime. Now, the anime continues to "level up" by climbing the charts, achieving impressive numbers, and breaking records.

