Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen reference in Solo Leveling turns Sung Jinwoo into Satoru Gojo

Chugong's Solo Leveling has skyrocketed in popularity since its anime adaptation was released. Protagonist Sung Jin-Woo's journey from "World's Weakest Hunter" to possibly the strongest ever is on everyone's lips. However, even this series cleverly references another modern-day great.

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime/manga today. A gripping storyline with intense battles and memorable characters, coupled with MAPPA's genius, has brought it to and will keep it at the forefront.

Returning to the topic, Solo Leveling recently referred to Jujutsu Kaisen. Specifically, the ending bit of the anime adaptation alluded to a now-famous quote that has taken the anime/manga community by storm.

Jujutsu Kaisen reference likens Solo Leveling's Jin-Woo to Gojo

Expand Tweet

In a recent post, Crunchyroll uploaded the final segment of Solo Leveling episode 5, titled A Pretty Good Deal where Sung Jin-Woo stepped up to face the C-rank Dungeon boss. Tricked and trapped inside the chamber by Hwang Dongsuk and company, he had no choice but to fight it and "Level Up."

The post was titled "Nah, I'll Win," referencing the hugely popular quote by Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru in chapter 221. Upon being released from the Prison Realm, he headed straight for Kenjaku but was interrupted by Ryomen Sukuna. Eventually, the Demon King and the Six Eyes User decided on a battle to the death.

The final panel depicted Gojo saying those very lines, specifically when Yuji Itadori asked him who would win between the two if Sukuna regained his full power. Gojo's response was "Nah, I-d Win."

Since then, and whatever followed in the story, the line grew immensely popular and became a meme even, given that the complete opposite happened, i.e., Gojo was slashed in two at the waist and defeated.

"Nah, I-d Win" craze continues to grow

Fans react to the famous "Nah, I-d Win" reference in Solo Leveling (Image via Sportskeeda)

As with any moment such as this, memes flooded social media and garnered lots of attention and, in turn, reactions from fans. Many joked that the quote was truly followed up on this time, given that Jin-Woo defeated the giant spider and actually won.

Responses to that were quick to appear - Sung Jin-Woo was the protagonist of the Solo Leveling series, but Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo wasn't. Another section of the fandom was tickled by the whole situation and compared it to Crunchyroll's smart titling and Yuta Okkotsu's Copy Technique (ability to emulate other Cursed Techniques).

Fans react to the famous "Nah, I-d Win" reference in Solo Leveling (Image via Sportskeeda)

Again, some felt that a slight modification might have made things better. Meaning rather than "Nah I-d Win," "Nah I-d Level Up" would be more fitting given the nature of Solo Leveling and that Jin-Woo got stronger with each fight, i.e., leveled up.

Lastly, a section of fans commented on phrases like "GOAT" and "Everything reminds me of him", showcasing their love for Gojo and the hope that he would return soon. Ryomen Sukuna took down the white-haired sorcerer in chapter 236, and fans have been pining for his return.

In conclusion

Overall, both series are doing well and continue to draw attention as their stories progress. Solo Leveling is still relatively new in terms of anime and is gradually introducing each important character for the time being.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen has reached 250 chapters, and the anime has just concluded its second season. It will be until the third season airs and the story's most crucial arc starts.