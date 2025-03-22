Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (finale) release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 is set to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous installment saw Sung Jinwoo enter Jeju Island and cure everyone from their fatal injuries. However, Cha Haein had to wait because her injuries were beyond Jinwoo's capabilities. Before Jinwoo could escape with his comrades, the Ant King arrived at the cave and challenged Jinwoo to a battle. After a heated match, the Ant King was killed by the male protagonist.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 will be released on March 30, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Ad

Trending

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 29, 2025 7 am Eastern Time Saturday March 29, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 29, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Saturday March 29, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 29, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 30, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 30, 2025 1:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Similar to most of the series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 recap

Sung Jinwoo's shadow army arrives on sight (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, titled Are You The King of Humans, commenced where it left off in the previous installment as Sung Jinwoo's shadow soldiers appeared from the Korean Hunters' shadows. The Hunter showed their confusion over the matter as Sung Jinwoo also appeared on the sight through his Shadow Exchange technique.

Ad

Before his arrival, Igris, Iron, Tusk, and Tank arrived and subdued the small ants. After clearing the area, Jinwoo gave the fatally injured Hunters healing potions. As expected, the potions worked wonders and healed everyone. However, when Jinwoo gave the potion to an unconscious Cha Haein, she wasn't healed due to her fatal injuries.

Without any options, Jinwoo ordered his shadows to clear the area so Cha Haein could be taken back to Korea. However, as the battle between the ants and Jinwoo was about to commence, the former pushed back due to the arrival of the Ant King. As expected, the arrival of the Ant King traumatized the Korean Hunters because of what it did before Jinwoo's arrival.

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, the male protagonist was amused by a talking ant and stood before it. The Ant King made the first move, trying to decapitate the protagonist with a kick. However, it was left surprised by the protagonist's resilience. The battle then commenced as both of them fought head-on-head. Eventually, when the Ant King started losing the battle, it metamorphosized into its evolved form.

This was Jinwoo's cue to avoid holding back, and the protagonist pulled out the strongest weapon from his arsenal, the demon king dangers (obtained after defeating the final boss of the Demon Castle, Baran). However, the battle reached unbelievable heights as the Korean Hunters watched Sung Jinwoo fight the Ant King.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Eventually, a point reached where Jinwoo was about to get seriously injured through the Ant King's fangs. Fortunately, one of his skills maxed out in time, becoming the Mutilation skill. This allowed Jinwoo to splice the Ant King's hand into pieces, and it realized that winning this fight might be difficult. Alas, to the Ant King's demise, the 'difficulty in winning' soon turned impossible.'

Ad

Jinwoo, who now reached a speed that the Ant King couldn't counter, was unstoppable. The Ant King, now reduced to his torso, experienced fear for the first time and tried to flee from the battlefield. However, the Shadow Monarch wasn't playing games and restricted the ant's movements. He then pulverized the Ant King, emerging as the battle's winner.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13: What to expect? (Speculative)

Cha Haein as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 is titled Onto the Next Target. As hinted by the climax of the previous installment, the next episode might see Jinwoo do something to save Cha Haein's life, who is on the brink of death.

Ad

Interestingly, the Ant King showcased outstanding regeneration powers during his fight with the protagonist. So, will Jinwoo extract the Ant King's shadow in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 to save the life of one of his comrades in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13?

A bigger question might be will the Ant King's soul allow it to be revived as a slave to someone else in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13? Seeing how the finale concludes the anime's outstanding run will be interesting.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback