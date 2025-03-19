Who is the Ant King in Solo Leveling? Explained

Fans of menacing, overpowered monsters that throw humanity into disarray will be pleased with the newest villain of Solo Leveling. From the demonic apostles in Berserk to the fearsome titans in Attack on Titan, another frightening adversary enters the fray in the latest season of Solo Leveling - the Ant King.

Who is the Ant King in Solo Leveling, then? The Ant King is the hidden boss of the Jeju Island S-Rank gate. The strongest enemy unveiled in the anime as of yet, he proves to be Sung Jinwoo’s most brutal fight thus far. The Ant King plays a crucial role in Jinwoo’s journey, ultimately transforming into one of his most loyal, potent allies throughout the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series.

Ant King's role in Solo Leveling

The Ant King looks imposing and menacing in the latest Solo Leveling episode. (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Ant King is the most menacing force within the Jeju Island S-Rank dungeon, leading an army of savage ants - each capable of taking on an A-Rank hunter. Emerging from an egg at the time of the Ant Queen’s death, the Ant King immediately rose and took control as the boss of the gate. He has immense physical strength, overwhelming speed, and human-like intelligence, proving to be the greatest threat among the species.

During the Jeju Island Raid Arc, most available elite hunters, including Korea’s strongest, are sent to exterminate the ants. However, as close as the hunters got to it, the Ant King was a nearly unbeatable foe, slaughtering multiple high-rank hunters.

Some include the formidable S-Rank healer, Min Byung-Gu, and the strongest hero in Japan, Goto Ryuji. Sung Jinwoo is forced to step in, leading to an epic showdown where both parties bring out all their abilities to the fullest.

Despite his terrifying power, the Ant King could not hold a candle to Jinwoo, barely leaving a scratch on his lip. He uses everything in his arsenal, even calling for his ant subordinates as backup, which Sung Jinwoo makes short work of by summoning his shadow army.

The Ant King tries to escape without any options left, but Jinwoo lands a finishing blow. Sung Jinwoo wastes no time before resurrecting the Ant King into one of his own using his Shadow Extraction ability.

Ant King's rebirth as Beru explained

Beru, after his transformation into Jinwoo’s shadow in the Solo Leveling manwha. (Image via Redice Studios)

The Ant King’s rebirth as one of Jinwoo’s shadow soldiers gives him a new role in Solo Leveling. Now named Beru, likely a reference to Bernard Werber, the author of the novel Empire of the Ants, the former Ant King retains his immense strength but now serves Jinwoo with absolute loyalty as his shadow.

His combat abilities remain formidable, making him one of the strongest members of Jinwoo’s army. His incredible physical prowess, speed, and regeneration ability make him a persistent force in battle. Not to mention his Gluttony ability, which allows Beru to absorb the skills and knowledge of those he consumes, letting him communicate in Korean and Japanese.

His personality also undergoes quite a bit of a shift. While the Ant King is a ruthless and cunning apex predator, Beru is more personable, adopting a fiercely devoted and maybe even eccentric admiration for Jinwoo.

This change leads to surprisingly humorous moments that most would not expect from the menacing Ant King of the Jeju Island Raid Arc. He also plays a key role during conflicts in later arcs, commanding his lesser shadow soldiers to help Jinwoo face even stronger opponents, including the other Monarchs.

Final thoughts

The Ant King viciously tears apart the S-Rank hunters in Jeju Island (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From a mighty, nearly invincible villain that seemed almost impossible for humanity to fight back against to a dependable ally of Jinwoo who supports him later in the series, there are no characters quite like the Ant King in Solo Leveling. His rebirth into Beru, a strong yet comedically loyal shadow, is one of the most compelling developments in the series.

Ultimately, Beru stands as a testament to Sung Jinwoo’s dominance as he develops into a fully-fledged Shadow Monarch, showcasing the true potential of his abilities that turn even his greatest enemies into loyal subordinates.

