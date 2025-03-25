Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13. The anime episode, titled On to the Next Target, will be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo arrive on Jeju Island and fight the Ants using his Shadow Soldiers. However, just as the S-Rank Hunters prepared to get Cha Hae-in to a Healer, the Ant King returned to the Ant Queen's lair. Sung Jinwoo defeated the Ant King and switched his focus back to Cha Hae-in.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Sung Jinwoo might use his final resort to heal Cha Hae-in in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13

Cha Hae-in as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the previous episode, Sung Jinwoo tried to heal Cha Hae-in using his Healing potions and the Elixir of Life. Unfortunately, with both methods ineffective, Cha Hae-in had fallen into a state where time was of the essence. There wasn't enough time to find a Healer. Hence, it seemed like Sung Jinwoo was out of options.

However, as seen in the anime, the penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger after Sung Jinwoo looked back after thinking deeply about what he could do to save Cha Hae-in. As fans might remember, Jinwoo planned on adding the deceased Ants to his Shadow Army but was interrupted by the Ant King.

Therefore, there is a chance that Jinwoo's plan to rescue Cha Hae-in might have something to do with that. He could either add Min Byung Gyu to his Shadow Army or have one of his mage-type shadows try to heal her.

The Fourth Jeju Island Raid will conclude in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans might remember, the Korean Hunter Association had made several attempts to eliminate the threat of Ants on Jeju Island. However, this time, they planned to eliminate the Ant Queen, which would eventually cause all Ants to die out in a year.

As planned, the Korean S-Rank Hunters had succeeded in their mission by killing the Ant Queen. Had it not been for the sudden appearance of the Ant King, all S-Rank Hunters would have escaped Juju Island safely.

Fortunately, with Sung Jinwoo's arrival, the Ant King had also met his demise. So, realistically, there was no further threat from Jeju Island, concluding the mission in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13. As for the remaining Ants, the Hunters could either exterminate them or wait a year for them to die out.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 might see Sung Jinwoo become a world-renowned Hunter

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While it is true that Sung Jinwoo entered Jeju Island quite late, if it wasn't for him, all S-Rank Hunters might have been eliminated. Moreover, the Ants might have escaped the island to look for humans to feast on. So, if it wasn't for him, Korea and Japan may have faced a likely catastrophe.

So, considering that Sung Jinwoo took down the Hidden Dungeon Boss by himself, he is likely to become popular worldwide. With that, he may set his sights on becoming even stronger in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13.

