Medalist season 2 officially announced with PV and more

Shortly after the season 1 finale on Saturday, March 29, 2025, the Medalist season 2 television anime series was officially announced for production with a new promotional video.

While the announcement information didn’t reveal a release window for the sequel series, fans can expect it to be coming sooner rather than later given the news’ timing.

This information and the promotional video for Medalist season 2 was shared via the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, alongside other new promotional material. In addition to the aforementioned promotional video, a key visual and celebratory illustration from the manga’s original author and illustrator Tsurumaikada were shared.

Medalist season 2 confirms production, but has yet to reveal any release information

As mentioned above, Medalist season 2 was announced for production shortly after the airing of the first season’s finale on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The promotional video announcing the sequel’s production ran for roughly one minute, and was mainly made up of material from the first season. Towards its end, the first season footage shifted into on-screen text, which officially announced the production decision for the second season.

The aforementioned key visual prominently features protagonist Inori Yuitsuka and her coach Tsukasa Akeuraji in the foreground along with text announcing the second season’s production. Also featured are several other supporting characters from the first season, who’ll presumably be returning in season 2 given their inclusion here. While no new characters are seen here, fans can expect them to be announced as additional promotional material for season 2 is shared.

Lastly, the aforementioned celebratory illustration from original manga creator, author, and illustrator Tsurumaikada was shared, featuring Inori and Tsukasa. The pair are smiling and excitedly putting up two fingers, clearly referencing the second season’s production. In the bottom right corner of the illustration, text presumably announcing the Medalist season 2 decision and comments from Tsurumaikada can be seen.

Yatsutaka Yamamoto directed the anime’s first season at ENGI studios, with Jukki Hanada in charge of series composition and its screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama designed the characters, with Yuki Hayashi composing the music. As of this article’s writing, no staff info for the second season has been shared. The first season’s opening theme song was “Bow and Arrow” by Kenshi Yonezu, while Neguse. performed the ending theme “Atashi no Dress,” or “My Dress.”

Tsurumaikada’s original manga series began serialization in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine in May 2020, where it is still ongoing today. As of this article’s writing, the manga has been collected into 12 compilation volumes, with 11 of them officially translated to and available in English digitally. 10 of those 11 are also available in print. The manga has won several notable awards in recent years since beginning serialization.

