Medalist episode 13 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 13 is set to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. This episode will be available on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous installment saw Tsukasa leaving everyone dumbfounded with his performance. Following this event, the training camp concluded as everyone reached their goals. Before the conclusion, everyone also got a training class for ballot dancing from a professional.

Medalist episode 13 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to Japanese Standard Time, Medalist episode 13 will be released on March 30, 2025, at 1:30 am. The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world.

Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 29, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday March 29, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 29, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 29, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 29, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 30, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 30, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 13: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 13 will premiere on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. This episode can also be accessed on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For global viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 13 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 12 recap

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 12, titled White Cat's Lesson, commenced with where it left off as Tsukasa entered the training facility with Rioh, hoping to prove his worth to the latter. Before he could start his performance, Rioh again looked down on Tsukasa. However, Tsukasa's colleagues told Rioh not to underestimate his coach. The reason was because Tsukasa has been a coach for several years.

Tsukasa's performance then started, and surprisingly, he had the skills similar to that of an Olympic skater. As Rioh claimed, Tsukasa's performance had no big moves, but his execution was similar to that of Yodoka Jun, the Olympic medalist. After Tsukasa's performance ended, he rushed to his students' performance instead of grabbing some praise from the audience.

Afterward, Rioh visited Tsukasa and submitted his performance of moves he wanted to perfect during his time at the training camp. This left Tsukasa in tears as he and Rioh started bonding from this point onwards. While they were chatting, a tire exploded outside the training facility. When both exited the facility, Tsukasa was glad to know that Kohaku Shirone finally arrived at the facility.

Kohaku as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

As a professional ballet dancer, Kohaku Shirone was called to teach students to balance their bodies during their performances. After his arrival, Kohaku was introduced to the students, and the ballet classes started. As expected, most students could replicate Kohaku's performance pretty easily. However, Inori was the only one who struggled.

The classes eventually concluded and night fell. So, the students and coaches enjoyed a barbeque at night outside the training to commemorate the conclusion of the training camp. Before everyone went to bed, Tsukasa met Inori, and both recalled their aim of making the female protagonist a medalist.

What to expect from Medalist episode 13? (Speculation)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 13 title is yet to be revealed. As the episode will be the final episode, Medalist episode 13 might see Inori becoming a full-fledged ice skater. Moreover, the anime might conclude with Inori participating in the level six badge test.

Moreover, the episode might also see Rioh and Mitten's paths, following their successful training camps. While the anime had its ups and downs, seeing how the finale might unfold will be interesting.

