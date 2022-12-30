8 most iconic anime dances that everyone wants to learn

An iconic anime dance is frequently incorporated somewhere in the production of an anime series, making it one of its most captivating elements. Whether it’s found in the opening theme, ending theme, or within the series’ episodes themselves, fans are always ready and willing to engage with and learn these often hilarious dances.

Smash-hit series such as Chainsaw Man, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are all home to at least one hilarious and entertaining anime dance. Oftentimes, it seems to play a key role in a series' success from a non-fan reception standpoint.

Without regard to order, here are the eight most distinguishable anime dances that everyone wants to learn.

Jujutsu Kaisen ending theme 1 dance and 7 other classic anime dances loved by all

1) Denji and Power's opening theme dance in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man has established itself as one of, if not the, best overall anime series in the stacked Fall 2022 lineup. Several publications have dubbed it the anime of the season, and it is undeniably a contender for anime of the year. While the show itself was the talk of the town, its opening theme also made a splash in the general anime community.

Chock full of film references, fans found themselves dissecting the opening theme from the very moment the first episode was released. However, one of the most celebrated aspects of it was Denji and Power’s quirky dance at the end of the visual sequence. It became not only one of the most popular anime dances of the year but one of the most popular ever.

2) Chika Fujiwara's dance in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Chika Fujiwara’s dance from Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is one of the most iconic anime dances of all time. It even breaks the mold of being an anime reference by being used in memes by people and communities both interested in or associated with anime and those who are not.

Additionally, it also put Kaguya-sama: Love Is War on the map as a series for many people to check out. While a great series in its own right, the popularity of Chika’s dance online has undoubtedly played a major role in growing the series’ fanbase to its current, massive proportions.

3) Torture Dance from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Likewise, Golden Wind’s Torture Dance made for one of the funniest and most wide-reaching anime moments of the Fall 2018 season. It has also unquestionably solidified itself as one of the best anime dances to grace fans with its presence, possessing all of the key characteristics of a widely successful one.

It’s got great music, the dance moves are fluid and well choreographed, and it also serves a purpose in the series’ plot as well as being a great gag. What Chika’s dance did for Kaguya-sama, the Torture Dance helped put JoJo’s on the map for many of the series’ current fans. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most iconic anime dances out there.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen ending theme 1 dance

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first ending theme was a smash hit, both because of how great the song itself was and also due to the iconic anime dance accompanying visuals. Fans see protagonist Yuji Itadori, deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro, and supporting characters Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo all bust some remarkably dynamic and well-choreographed moves within.

Combined with the irresistible flow of the ending theme itself, fans instantly praised the uniqueness of this first ending theme for the series. The iconic anime dance also helped to further boost Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity and intrigue, a common theme among this list’s entrants thus far.

5) Death Parade opening theme dance

While the Death Parade opening theme dance didn’t exactly break the internet in the way previous entries did, it still made for a captivating opening theme for those who found the series. This anime dance is also particularly unique in that it hilariously misled many about what the series would focus on, portraying it as more lighthearted than it actually is.

While some fans took grievance with this, for lack of a better term, "false advertising" of the series, many found it a fantastic juxtaposition with the series’ actual subject matter. Whatever the reason may be, the Death Parade opening theme dance is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable anime dances of all time.

6) Caramell Dans dance

Despite not actually being from any anime series, the Caramell Dans dance has become a major meme within the anime community and a classic anime dance as a result. The dance is likely most famous for the easily misinterpreted lyrics of the song itself, which form the basis of the meme.

However, the dance itself is something that many anime fans have learned and performed at various conventions and similar venues. This is most likely thanks to the overall J-Pop anime theme vibe the song itself gives off, as well as its featured dancers being 3 girls with very anime-Esque character designs.

7) Jango’s Dance Carnival dance (One Piece)

The Jango’s Dance Carnival featurette is one that came bundled with physical copies of the second One Piece movie. As its name would suggest, it is indeed home to an incredibly iconic anime dance from none other than the titular character himself. Fans see the wily hypnotist place an entire island under his control, forcing them to dance the night away whether they want to or not.

Although somewhat lesser known than other entries on this list, those aware of its existence would almost universally agree that it deserves a spot here. Jango's moves are hilarious to watch because they are both well-choreographed and highly entertaining.

8) Wotakoi opening theme dance

Finally, the Wotakoi opening theme dance is undoubtedly one of the most iconic anime dances in existence. This one is particularly fun for fans, as the "dance" consists mainly of still images of the series’ characters making various hand poses. This has only helped to make it even more legendary, being a "dance" that almost anyone can find themselves mimicking.

Even the moving parts of the dance are incredibly simple, requiring basic hand movements which can be replicated with little to no difficulty in learning them. While the Wotakoi anime itself is a fantastic series, it’s undoubtedly overshadowed by the iconic opening theme it boasts.

