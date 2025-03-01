10 best anime to watch if you like Medalist

Medalist centers on 11-year-old Inori Yuitsuka's dream of becoming a world-class figure skater. Her chance meeting with former ice dancer Tsukasa Akeuraji leads him to becoming her coach.

Ad

Together, they form an unshakable bond while navigating societal and familial pressures on their journey to compete on the global stage. It has captivated audiences with its inspiring story of perseverance and the authentic portrayal of competitive figure skating.

For fans who can't get enough of the show's themes of overcoming challenges through dedication and teamwork, this article will look at 10 more anime series to add to the watchlist.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Medalist

Ad

Trending

1) Yuri!!! on Ice

Yuri!!! on Ice (Image via MAPPA)

Centered on figure skating like Medalist, this 2016 anime focuses on Japanese skater Yuri Katsuki. It follows the skater after he suffers a devastating loss at the Grand Prix Final leading him down a spiral of depression and considering early retirement at the age of 23.

Ad

However, his idol, five-time World Champion Victor Nikiforov, becomes his coach after seeing his viral performance. As Victor guides a doubtful Yuri through preparing for the next Grand Prix season, they build a nurturing partnership and begin realizing they share deeper feelings for one another.

With beautifully choreographed skating sequences and an emphasis on perseverance despite mental health barriers, Yuri!!! on Ice mirrors the emotional core of Medalist while expanding LGBTQ representation.

Ad

2) Welcome to the Ballroom

Welcome to the Ballroom (Image via Production I.G)

When aimless Tatara Fujita is dragged into a professional dance studio, he discovers a passion under the eccentric introduction of Kaname Sengoku, a former profesional dancer. Soon, Fujita is being mentored by Sengoku himself.

Ad

Despite initially lacking any rhythm or footwork skills, Tatara pushes himself past exhaustion to avoid letting down his mentors, who see hidden potential within him.

Echoing Medalist's inspirational student-master dynamic, Tatara forms a profound bond through dance built on passing knowledge between generations. In the meantime, he is also preparing to contend in Japan's intensely competitive amateur Latin circuit.

3) Run with the Wind

Run with the Wind (Image via Production I.G)

Run with the Wind anime turns away from individual competition in favor of teamwork. It focuses on a motley crew of 10 university students who form a long-distance relay squad aiming to qualify for the prestigious Hakone Ekiden marathon against powerhouse squads.

Ad

Despite the ragtag team's underdog status as inexperienced amateur runners, their captain Haiji enlists the talented runner Kakeru to join them. Echoing Medalist's style, it highlights less-than-confident athletes pushed to discover their hidden abilities through interdependence, discipline, and determination fueled by friendship.

4) Ping Pong the Animation

Ping Pong the Animation (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

Rendered through stylized animation amplifying its visceral nature, Ping Pong the Animation anime pits two childhood friends across the table in a coming-of-age story. It explores ambition and internal pressures through several electric ping pong showdowns.

Ad

Friends Peco and Smile contend with evolving skill sets and mental gamesmanship as their relationship and rivalry develop. Like Medalist, themes shine through about nurturing self-belief and focus to overcome imposing challengers.

Their complex relationship highlights the immense psychological toll of sustaining excellence at the highest echelons.

5) Blue Period

Blue Period (Image via Seven Arcs)

In this 2021 anime revolving around the fine arts instead of sports, aimless teenager Yatora Yaguchi's boring school life is shaken up when he dives into oil painting. He discovers the art form after randomly joining his high school art club and soon, he becomes obsessed with improving his novice skills through constant practice.

Ad

Under Ms. Ooba's mentorship and supported by fellow student Ryuji Ayukawa, Yatora struggles to balance intensive catch-up training with the club while preparing portfolios for Japan's most elite art universities.

Similar to Inori in Medalist, Yatora faces pressure-filled tests of perseverance enabled by friendships with talented classmates pushing him to keep pace.

6) Sk8 the Infinity

Sk8 the Infinity (Image via Bones)

Merging sports rivalry with an outlandish secret setting, this 2021 original anime focuses on high school students Reki and Langa. It follows them as they rekindle their bond over skateboarding as they descend nightly into "S," an underground skating competition melding vert ramps and public plazas dominated by the mysterious "Adam."

Ad

As newcomer Langa rapidly ascends the "S" ranks with his natural talent, skateboard enthusiast Reki supports him with his technical knowledge. They push past perceived limits to take on a cadre of intimidating international challengers.

Like in Medalist, central themes shine through about camaraderie built on keeping ambitious dreams alive, fueling them to risk it all.

7) Baby Steps

Baby Steps (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Overachieving high school student Eiichiro Maruo decides to rigorously train towards joining competitive tennis, partly to impress his classmate Natsu in this 2014 anime. Guided by research and coach Takahashi's oversight, Eiichiro starts from scratch but progresses through sheer discipline.

Ad

With an emphasis on realistic portrayals of skill development against daunting odds, Baby Steps tightly mirrors Medalist's emotional style. Eiichiro also forms a nurturing bond with Coach Takahashi, who enables his dream progression through dedication—much like the tight trainer-player partnership of Tsukasa and Inori.

8) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Among popular modern sports anime, Haikyuu!! chronicles passionately athletic Shōyō Hinata's obsession with excelling despite his short height after a crushing junior high loss.

Ad

Teaming up with former rival and genius setter Tobio Kageyama reignites their drive toward matching elite high school squads. This iconic duo's evolved quick-strike combos repeatedly shock powerhouses, driving their team toward nationals.

Like Medalist, themes shine through of perseverance in honing formidable skills enabled by allies mutually pushing one another to greater heights through ferocious tenacity during pulse-pounding matches.

9) Ace of Diamond

Ace of Diamond (Image via Madhouse & Production I.G)

This baseball anime charts gifted pitcher Eijun Sawamura progressing from rural obscurity after joining Tokyo's baseball powerhouse Seidō High, gradually working toward his goal of becoming the squad's ace hurler for coveted national glory.

Ad

Under the guidance of Coach Kataoka and with support from catcher and tactical mastermind Miyuki Kazuya, Eijun contends with intense conditioning that tests him.

Through mentorship bonds built on motivation to unlock his intimidating potential, Eijun manages game-dominating performances despite needing consistency refinement. Similar to Medalist, the series captures athletic growth narratives fueling ambitions emerging against long odds.

10) Re-Main

Re-Main (Image via MAPPA)

Shifting from ice rinks to water polo, this 2021 anime centers on Minato Kiyomizu, who lost his memories of being a skilled water polo player after a coma. Driven to rediscover his passion for the sport, Minato makes an ambitious return.

Ad

With help from his teammates who encourage him back to the sport, Minato battles familiar doubts and seemingly unbeatable young rivals while pushing past physical limits to reclaim his athletic form.

Like Medalist, themes resonate around tenacity and seizing inspiration from adversity and second chances.

Conclusion

Medalist has struck a chord through its exhilarating figure skating visuals and resonant storytelling. For fans compelled by its focus on ambition, growth, competition, and camaraderie, the 10 anime on this list make excellent additions to your watchlist.

Ad

Their sporting settings range from track fields to skate parks, but at their core, these series share DNA with Medalist. Their protagonists contend with deep self-doubts but ultimately rise to challenges through hard work and supportive allies, aiming for the top.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback