Shangri-La Frontier season 3 confirmed with visual

Shangri-La Frontier season 3 has been green-lit for production. This was announced by the anime's official staff with a visual, following the season 2 finale on Sunday, March 30, 2025. However, the staff has yet to specify the release information for next season.

Shangri-La Frontier anime is based on the titular manga series, written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji. Katarina had initially launched the series as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in May 2017. The manga adaptation has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since July 2020, with 21 volumes published thus far.

Shangri-La Frontier season 3 officially announced for production

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the fantasy anime series shared an illustration to confirm the production of Shangri-La Frontier season 3. The announcement visual arrived right after the premiere of the season 2 finale. However, neither the visual nor the anime's official staff revealed information on season 3's release date or other pertinent details.

Notably, the Shangri-La Frontier season 3 announcement visual features Sunraku sitting in a chair at the center, surrounded by Towa Amane aka Arthur Pencilgon, Emul, Rust, Mord, Akane Akitsu, Oikatzo, Psyger-0, and Ceecrue in suits. Interestingly, Sunraku's suit is blown off due to Lycagon's curse. As such, he's seen only wearing a bow tie.

The recently concluded season premiered on October 13, 2024, on BS Nippon and other channels, and ran for two consecutive cours. Crunchyroll streamed the episodes of the sequel in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, India, the Middle East, CIS, Southeast Asia, and other regions.The first installment was released in October 2023 on MBS, TBS, and their affiliated channels.

Sunraku, Oikatzo, and Towa in the anime (Image via C2C)

The anime stars Yuuma Uchida as Sunraku, Yuka Terasaki as Akane Akitsu, Yoko Hikasa as Towa Amane, Natsuki Hanae as Ceecrue, Rina Hidaka as Emul, Rie Takahashi as Rust, Yumiri Hanamori as Momo Saiga, and others.

Toshiyuki Kubooka directed the previous season at C2C studio, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu supervising the series composition. Ayumi Kurashima was the show's chief animation director and character designer, with Kuniyuki Takahashi and Ryuichi Takada as music composers. Akiko Fujita served as the sound director, while Sakiko Teguramori handled the color designs.

What to expect in Shangri-La season 3?

Unfortunately, the official staff hasn't revealed the plot for Shangri-La Frontier season 3. However, considering the latest season ended with covering only the first part of the GGC Arc, season 3 will likely conclude the said arc and cover the Abyss City Part 2 arc and the New Continent Arc.

